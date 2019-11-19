City Council to discuss downtown zoning Dec. 9

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood City Council members Alex Wyatt, of Ward 4, and Jennifer Andress, of Ward 5, speak during the council meeting on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. File Photo by Erin Nelson

The Homewood City Council will hold a public hearing Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. regarding the proposed new zoning for the downtown area.

In addition, the council voted Monday, Nov. 18, to refer the proposed zoning to the Planning and Development Committee, chaired by Councilor Britt Thames, for additional discussion Monday, Dec. 2, at 5:45 p.m.

Following the meeting Nov. 18, Council President Peter Wright told The Star he doubted the Planning and Development Committee will make a recommendation on the zoning Dec. 2. However, Wright said the meeting will provide another forum for members to discuss the issue.

The proposed zoning plan for the Homewood Downtown District would shift from multiple zoning classifications to three new mixed-use districts — low-, medium- and high-intensity. The plan was created by the city in coordination with the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham.

The Homewood Planning Commission voted Nov. 12 to recommend the rezoning to City Council. The vote was 3-2 with one abstention.

That meeting turned contentious, with numerous residents expressing their concerns or outright opposition to the plan.

Other business

The council will hold a public hearing Dec. 9 to consider a revision of the city’s sign ordinance.

There will be public hearings Dec. 9 to consider the condemnation of four houses at 1649 28th Ave. S., 618 Hambaugh Ave., 1612 Barry Ave. and 1117 Hardwick Lane.

The council voted 10-0 to authorize Mayor Scott McBrayer to sign an agreement with the West Homewood Neighborhood Association and fund its $8,000 Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget appropriation.

By another 10-0 vote, members approved an agreement between the city and the Alabama Department of Transportation allowing ALDOT to work in city right-of-way for the resurfacing, planing, patching, striping and leveling of SR-149 from Columbiana Road to Wildwood Circle.

Members also set two public hearings for Dec. 16 to consider declaring properties at 413 Poinciana Drive and 2900 16th Place S. nuisances based on violations of the city’s excessive growth ordinances.

By a 10-0 vote, members reappointed Matt Foley to the Ward 5 seat on the Board of Zoning Adjustments.

The council voted 10-0 to appoint two new members of the Arts Advisory Council, both of whom were nominated by Councilor Jennifer Andress, while also increasing the number of seats on the body from seven to eight. Claudia Pearson will fill the Ward 5 vacancy, and Melissa Murphy will fill a new at-large seat.

The city’s new Complete Count Committee, a body charged with boosting local participation in the upcoming 2020 Census, now has 15 members, including Andress and Councilor Barry Smith. The Council voted 10-0 to approve the other 13 nominees suggested by Andress and Smith.

This post will be updated when possible to include the complete list of members on the Complete Count Committee.