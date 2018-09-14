The Homewood Star

Letting the garden grow
After sitting empty for several months, and years of only part-time management prior to that, Milam said her first weeks have been spent cleaning up and uncovering the garden’s potential. more
The Homewood High School football team cruised past Helena on Friday night, 48-6, to stay undefeated in Class 6A, Region 5 play. more
John Carroll fell to Parker on Thursday night in a region contest. more
Get ready for this week's high school football slate. more
Bird Scooters placed their motorized scooters in locations around Homewood without applying for a business license. more
The board also received a donation from State Rep. David Faulkner for the Safe & Healthy Homewood Coalition. more
Despite the unwavering heat, families and friends gathered at Brookwood Village on the afternoon of Sept. 9 to try macaroni and cheese samples from more than 20 local restaurants and catering services. more
Homewood and John Carroll's fall sports teams were in action last week. more
The Homewood High School football team rolled to a 27-7 victory over Pelham on Friday in its Class 6A, Region 5 opener behind a stout defensive effort. more
The proposal includes a building with about 28 condo units and 56 covered parking spaces. more
The ISO ranking system classifies fire departments from 1 to 10 based on their ability to provide fire protection. more
Homewood and John Carroll's high school football teams begin region action this Friday night. more
The store will open in late 2018 or early 2019. more
Homewood and John Carroll's high school sports teams are back in action. more
Homewood High School's final drive fell shy on Friday night, as the Patriots lost to Vestavia Hills. more
The John Carroll Catholic High School football team suffered a 55-24 defeat at Leeds on Friday amid tough conditions. more
The pop-up park will be Sept. 21. more
CFO Lynn Buch told members the system should be in the black with revenues of $79 million. more
Homewood High School takes on Vestavia Hills this Friday night, while John Carroll travels to Leeds. more
The annual event was held in Patriot Park on the evening of Aug. 25. more
The voting for Homewood Precinct 5210 had moved to the Homewood Board of Education building for summer primary elections. more
John Carroll Catholic suffered a shutout defeat to 2017 Class 5A state semifinalist St. Clair County in its season opener on Friday. more
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies served the warrant Friday morning. more
Homewood High School used several big plays to take home a win over Hueytown on Thursday. more
High school football begins this week. more
Darin White discussed the addition at Homewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Aug. 21. more
These and other issues were discussed at the Aug. 20 City Council committee meetings. more
The Homewood City Council approved a series of changes to the city zoning ordinances at its Aug. 13 meeting, and council members plan to discuss more changes in the near future. more
The fifth annual fundraiser, held Saturday, Aug. 11, featured food, games and music. more
The medical center was under federal scrutiny this week due to noncompliance with regulations. more
The zoning book changes must be approved by the City Council before being enacted. more
Natasha Kern was found Aug. 6 after going missing for five days. more
Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can affect people of all ages but can be deadly for babies less than a year old. more
As school starts back, know where to park this year for students and parents at Homewood High. more
Instead of paying full price, shoppers will be able to select any fiction or non-fiction book and pay one penny for each page in the book. more
The annual Retro Run was held July 28 in downtown Homewood. more
The sale attracted a strong crowd on the sunny, dry Saturday. more
Jennifer Schuble will race in Maniago, Italy, Aug. 2-5. more
Residents have spoken largely in opposition to the development for several months prior to tonight's unanimous vote. more
The Homewood Police Department held an unusual retirement ceremony for two of its officers on July 18. The officers were more interested in chew toys than in the words being spoken on their behalf. more
This was the last Board of Education meeting before the beginning of the school year. more
The City Council's committees also discussed flooding issues at several homes and an incentive request for Milo's Tea to relocate its headquarters to the city. more
Lawson State student began walking at midnight for 8 a.m. job. more
BirminghamWatch has produced this Voter Guide to help Jefferson and Shelby voters. more
For the first time ever, Brookwood Village and the Birmingham Children’s Theatre are partnering on a unique pop-up theatre this July. more
Starnes Publishing LLC