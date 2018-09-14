The Homewood Star

STAR-COVER-Sims-Garden13.jpg

Letting the garden grow

After sitting empty for several months, and years of only part-time management prior to that, Milam said her first weeks have been spent cleaning up and uncovering the garden’s potential. more

STAR-BIZ-2713ChristopherGlenn5.jpg

Christopher Glenn building renovated into event venue

Inside, 2713 Christopher Glenn features clean white walls, vintage chandeliers, a small stage and a prep area for catering, though it is not a full kitchen. more

STAR-FEAT-The-Has-Beens-1.jpg

Endless stories to tell

A coffee group called ‘The Has Beens’ has maintained its weekly meetings for more than two decades. more

STAR-SH-CMS-7th-8th-grade1.jpg

Creative Montessori adds middle school program

Montessori curriculum includes rigorous academic instruction as well as character lessons. more

SPORTS---Football-Feature.jpg

5-star heart

Homewood High School nose tackle Antoine McGhee bounces back from an ankle injury. more

Features

JNPhoto_HWHSvsHHS-106.jpg

Jonathan M. Norris

The Homewood High School football team cruised past Helena on Friday night, 48-6, to stay undefeated in Class 6A, Region 5 play. more

Homewood

5B70554B-80F8-4536-AEEC-28C996FA1D22.jpeg

John Carroll fell to Parker on Thursday night in a region contest. more

John Carroll

Homewood vs Pelham

Layton Dudley

Get ready for this week's high school football slate. more

Sports

Bird Scooters

Sydney Cromwell

Bird Scooters placed their motorized scooters in locations around Homewood without applying for a business license. more

News 1 Comments

Safe &amp; Healthy Homewood donation

Sydney Cromwell

The board also received a donation from State Rep. David Faulkner for the Safe & Healthy Homewood Coalition. more

Schools

VL PHOTO Mac+CheeseFest-12.jpg

Photos by Lexi Coon.

Despite the unwavering heat, families and friends gathered at Brookwood Village on the afternoon of Sept. 9 to try macaroni and cheese samples from more than 20 local restaurants and catering services. more

People

image1.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood Volleyball

Homewood and John Carroll's fall sports teams were in action last week. more

Sports

Homewood vs Pelham

Layton Dudley

The Homewood High School football team rolled to a 27-7 victory over Pelham on Friday in its Class 6A, Region 5 opener behind a stout defensive effort. more

Homewood

Firefighter Lane Condominiums

Courtesy of Eyester Legg Development.

The proposal includes a building with about 28 condo units and 56 covered parking spaces. more

News

Fire Department ISO Ranking

Sydney Cromwell

The ISO ranking system classifies fire departments from 1 to 10 based on their ability to provide fire protection. more

News

280_1331.jpg

Photo by Todd Lester

Homewood and John Carroll's high school football teams begin region action this Friday night. more

Sports

Big Spoon Creamery

Courtesy of Big Spoon Creamery

The store will open in late 2018 or early 2019. more

Restaurants

4E90E71C-B0F0-4964-B391-9FB44C8650DE.jpeg

Homewood and John Carroll's high school sports teams are back in action. more

Sports

MITC9001.jpg

Jimmy Mitchell

Homewood High School's final drive fell shy on Friday night, as the Patriots lost to Vestavia Hills. more

Homewood

John Carroll Football

Photo by James Nicholas

The John Carroll Catholic High School football team suffered a 55-24 defeat at Leeds on Friday amid tough conditions. more

John Carroll

Homewood Police Department

Photo by Madoline Markham.

The pop-up park will be Sept. 21. more

People

Homewood BOE 8-27-18

Photo by Jesse Chambers

CFO Lynn Buch told members the system should be in the black with revenues of $79 million. more

News

Homewood VS Hueytown Football 2018

Sarah Finnegan

Homewood High School takes on Vestavia Hills this Friday night, while John Carroll travels to Leeds. more

Sports

HW EVENT Back to school bash-3.jpg

Photos by Lexi Coon.

The annual event was held in Patriot Park on the evening of Aug. 25. more

People

Exceptional Foundation Sign

The voting for Homewood Precinct 5210 had moved to the Homewood Board of Education building for summer primary elections. more

News

John Carroll_Week 1-6.jpg

Photo by Todd Lester

John Carroll Catholic suffered a shutout defeat to 2017 Class 5A state semifinalist St. Clair County in its season opener on Friday. more

John Carroll

Screen Shot 2018-08-24 at 3.33.41 PM.png

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies served the warrant Friday morning. more

News

Homewood VS Hueytown Football 2018

Sarah Finnegan

Homewood High School used several big plays to take home a win over Hueytown on Thursday. more

Homewood

Homewood Football

Sarah Finnegan

High school football begins this week. more

Sports

HW BIZ Chamber.jpg

Photo by Lexi Coon.

Darin White discussed the addition at Homewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Aug. 21. more

Businesses

Public Safety Committee

Sydney Cromwell

These and other issues were discussed at the Aug. 20 City Council committee meetings. more

News

Homewood City Hall

The Homewood City Council approved a series of changes to the city zoning ordinances at its Aug. 13 meeting, and council members plan to discuss more changes in the near future. more

News

Block Party attendees

Photo by Jesse Chambers

The fifth annual fundraiser, held Saturday, Aug. 11, featured food, games and music. more

People

Brookwood Medical Center

The medical center was under federal scrutiny this week due to noncompliance with regulations. more

Businesses

Saulter and Carr Road development

Courtesy of KADCO Homes

The zoning book changes must be approved by the City Council before being enacted. more

News

natasha_kern.jpg

Photo courtesy of Homewood Police Department

Natasha Kern was found Aug. 6 after going missing for five days. more

News

pertussis

Photo from U.S. National Library of Medicine

Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can affect people of all ages but can be deadly for babies less than a year old. more

News

Homewood High School traffic patterns

Courtesy of Homewood City Schools

As school starts back, know where to park this year for students and parents at Homewood High. more

HHS

STAR-COVER-Brookwood-Village-Exterior.jpg

Instead of paying full price, shoppers will be able to select any fiction or non-fiction book and pay one penny for each page in the book. more

Businesses

HW EVENT RetroRun-16.jpg

Photos by Lexi Coon.

The annual Retro Run was held July 28 in downtown Homewood. more

People

Looking for a beach read?

Photo by Jesse Chambers

The sale attracted a strong crowd on the sunny, dry Saturday. more

News

Screen Shot 2018-08-03 at 2.53.25 PM.png

Jennifer Schuble will race in Maniago, Italy, Aug. 2-5. more

People

Edgewood Manor Public Hearing

Sydney Cromwell

Residents have spoken largely in opposition to the development for several months prior to tonight's unanimous vote. more

News 1 Comments

weeb-5.jpg

Sydney Cromwell

The Homewood Police Department held an unusual retirement ceremony for two of its officers on July 18. The officers were more interested in chew toys than in the words being spoken on their behalf. more

News

Screen Shot 2018-07-17 at 1.19.06 PM.png

Courtesy of Matthew Kiser

This was the last Board of Education meeting before the beginning of the school year. more

Schools

Downtown Master Plan presentation

Sydney Cromwell

The City Council's committees also discussed flooding issues at several homes and an incentive request for Milo's Tea to relocate its headquarters to the city. more

News

DSC_0467.jpg

Neal Embry

Lawson State student began walking at midnight for 8 a.m. job. more

News 1 Comments

voting.jpg

Photo by Alyx Chandler

BirminghamWatch has produced this Voter Guide to help Jefferson and Shelby voters. more

News

FourMusketeersBrookwood.jpg

Photo provided by Sally Immel

For the first time ever, Brookwood Village and the Birmingham Children’s Theatre are partnering on a unique pop-up theatre this July. more

News

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star September 2019