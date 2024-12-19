Editor's Picks: Christmas cabaret, C.S. Lewis and last minute shopping

× Expand Illustration by Ted Perry

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Dec. 20-22 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Last minute Christmas shopping, Dec. 20-22: If you still have a few final gifts to buy for your loved ones, be sure to stop in shops around Homewood and support local businesses. Homewood Toy and Hobby has something for the kids, and Sasquatch Toys and Comics is a must see for the adult that still enjoys a good lego set, vintage action figure or cool collectables. The Pink Tulip, Soca Clothing, Shea Davis and the Cottage Basket are among the places to get gifts for the women in your life. At Home Furnishings and Nadeau are good for furniture or home decor needs, and Shaia's and Seibels Cottage may have options for men's gifts. A gift card to the Homewood Theatre or one of the many local coffee shops is always a good stocking stuffer too.

Christmas with C.S. Lewis at the Lyric, Dec. 21: In the early years of his young adult life C.S. Lewis believed the story of Christ’s birth was nothing more than feel-good myth. That all changed after a particular encounter with his great friend and fellow author, J.R.R. Tolkien. Although both men loved mythology in general, Tolkien was convinced that the Jesus myth was the one true myth. That was the start of Lewis’ journey from Atheism to Christianity. From that point on Christmas, for Lewis, took on an entirely different meaning. This show finds him at his home near Oxford on Christmas Eve, hosting a group of Americans who are Christmassing in England. They are about to experience an unforgettable assortment of Yuletide recollections which stimulates a whole range of emotions – curiosity, laughter, gladness and even some tears. Above all, they will discover how that encounter with Tolkien forever changed his Christmas celebrations. There are two showings, one at 2 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. Doors open for the first show at 1 p.m. and doors open for the second at 6:30 p.m. Get tickets and parking information here: https://lyricbham.com/event/christmas-with-c-s-lewis-2-shows/.

Homewood Theatre's Christmas Cabaret, Dec. 22: On Sunday, the Homewood Theatre presents the inaugural performance of the Michael J. and Mary Anne Freeman Cabaret Series at 7 p.m. Here's how it works: They announce the cabaret date and theme (this month it is "Christmas Songs"), take emails from folks who want to sing, hire a piano player, the singers rehearse for a few minutes before the performance, then they put on a cabaret show. There are no tickets for the show, although a donation is appreciated. Seats are first come first serve. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. before the show. If you have any questions, email Kyle Bass, executive director, at kyle@homewoodtheatre.com.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Dec. 13-19:

