Planning Commission approves rezoning despite public concern

The Homewood Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, turned contentious after many residents raised concerns about the proposed new zoning plan for downtown.

However, the commission voted 3-2, with one member abstaining, to recommend the rezoning to City Council.

After a brief explanation from the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham of the Heart of Homewood master plan, the commission held a public hearing on the issue.

This was a well-attended meeting, with more than 50 Homewood residents in attendance. About 15 people spoke, and most of them expressed concerns about the rezoning.

Some of the concerns included parking, with many residents stating that the parking in the area is already inadequate and that the rezoning will make it even worse. Some even called for a complete comprehensive parking plan before allowing the rezoning to take place.

Along with concerns about parking, many citizens complained that the notices of the proposed zoning sent out to the affected area were not sent out to everyone.

Throughout the complaints, Planning Commission Chairperson Billy Higginbotham said the vote needed to be approved.

“I can’t speak for the other folks, but my decision was made based on the applicants tonight and desires of the city,” he said.

The new zoning would separate downtown Homewood into three districts: low-, medium- and high-intensity. Principal Project Manager Susan Henderson said the low-intensity district will be a buffer to the surrounding neighborhoods. This will keep buildings at or below two stories high.

The medium-intensity district is modeled on 18th Street South in Homewood, according to Henderson, while the high-intensity district is based on the SoHo area. This will only allow buildings to go to five stories tall in the district in the high-intensity district. The previous zoning can have buildings up to 11 stories high.

Higginbotham said the new zoning needs to be done to help the future of Homewood.

“I love the charm (of the city),” he said. “There are some things I like about the master plan, and there are some things that I agree with the applicants that it is getting a little overreaching. These buildings, it’s debatable, but some are wearing out. When they have to be replaced, do we want to replace them with something smaller density or do we want to allow 11 stories? That’s what’s in play.”