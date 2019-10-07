The Reset: Patriots volleyball wins 5

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Olivia Brown (8) jumps to return the ball over the net during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook held at Homewood High School on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood football team suffered a 28-0 loss to Minor last Friday night. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Friday, the Patriots travel to Chelsea for another region contest.

John Carroll

The John Carroll football team fell to Briarwood last Friday night in a Class 5A, Region 4 contest. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Friday, the Cavs stay in region play and play at Pleasant Grove.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team put together a solid week to improve to 26-8 overall on the year. Last Tuesday, the Patriots knocked off Gadsden City in straight sets (25-5, 25-8, 25-6). On Thursday, Homewood notched a Class 6A, Area 10 victory over Shades Valley (25-14, 25-17, 25-18). Over the weekend, the Patriots played in the Don Drummond Family Invitational at Jasper. They picked up three wins in the tournament, over Haleyville (25-9, 25-13), Priceville (25-20, 25-19) and Brewer (25-15, 21-25, 18-16). Homewood’s only losses were to 7A Bob Jones (24-26, 11-25) and 5A power Jasper (13-25, 13-25). Some notable stats from the week:

Olivia Brown: 40 kills and only four errors, 39 blocks (including 12 against Priceville)

Alex Hershbine: 71 digs

This week, Homewood plays at Helena with Thompson in a tri-match on Tuesday, and hosts the annual Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams took part in the Jesse Owens Classic, one of the state’s biggest meets, on Saturday. The boys team earned the top spot and the girls finished third. Crawford Hope was the top Patriots boy, as he finished second in 15:31. Jon Fielding Stogner (seventh) and Jackson Merrell (ninth) also finished in the top 10. On the girls side, Lainey Phelps was fourth across the line with a time of 17:54.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.