Patriots shutout at Minor

BIRMINGHAM - Things started off badly for Homewood High School’s football team at the very beginning when Minor High recovered its own onside kickoff.

And they didn’t get any better, as quarterback Alex Glass threw four touchdown passes — all 30 yards or longer — to lead the Tigers to a 28-0 victory Friday at Tony Lunceford Field.

Glass struck six plays after the onside kick recovery, finding Tyler Woodard on a 36-yard scoring toss just two minutes into the game. That was the first of two touchdowns Woodard would catch on the night; his second came with 10 seconds left in the third period for 57 yards, caught at full speed racing down the middle of the field.

Glass connected with Jamari Jemison on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 89 seconds left before halftime, and then found LaDarrius Holt wide open over the middle for a 36-yard bomb with three minutes to go in the third period.

Homewood looked as if they might be able to hang with the Tenacious Tigers early on. After the opening score, the Pats stood firm in the red zone on two straight long Minor drives, the second one ending when JaCorrie Ponds intercepted a Glass toss in the corner of the end zone.

Otherwise, though, it was a forgettable night for Homewood. Quarterback Pate Owen was stymied all night long, connecting on nine passes in 21 attempts for 79 yards. The rushing game was even more anemic with 23 yards, in part due to six sacks of Owen by the Tiger defense plus six more rushes for a loss (two of those on recovered fumbles off bad snaps). In total, the visitors barely got past the century mark in total offense with 102 yards, compared with 433 for Minor.

Coach Ben Berguson struggled to find highlights by his squad, or even something that looked somewhat promising.

“We were just outmanned tonight,” he said. “We couldn’t overcome all the negative plays on offense, and we gave up too many third-and-long plays on defense. I literally ran out of offensive linemen tonight. I started using some defensive linemen on the offensive line. They just hadn’t had the reps they need. We’ve got a lot of guys hurt right now.”

One of the injured Patriots was tailback KeOnte Davis, who sat out the game and was replaced by freshman Sam Carr, who gained 24 yards on eight carries.

Glass finished with 18 completions in 29 attempts with the lone interception for 361 yards. Jemison totaled seven receptions for 194 yards, and Woodard caught four passes for 106 yards.

The loss sets the Patriots back to a 1-2 record in the region and 1-5 overall, as they travel next Friday to take on Chelsea, which lost a 31-28 nail-biter to Helena. Minor has an off week, then hosts Chelsea in a crucial region game.

