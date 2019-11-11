The Reset: Patriots sweep cross-country again

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood State Cross Country The Homewood Lady Patriots accept the Class 6A state championship trophy at the AHSAA State Cross Country meet held at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday, Nov. 09, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team saw its season come to an end in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, as the Patriots were defeated 42-7 by Pinson Valley last Friday night.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood girls basketball team opened its season last Thursday with a 65-21 win over Fultondale. Kassidy Schnoer paced the Lady Patriots with 21 points and nine rebounds. Anna Grace Gibbons added 14 points, while Brinley Cassell chipped in six assists and six steals.

This week, the Homewood girls will host Helena on Tuesday and the boys will host Northridge, as the boys open their season. On Thursday, the girls head to Oak Mountain and the boys play at Spain Park. Both teams host Carver-Birmingham on Friday.

John Carroll’s basketball teams open their season this week as well, with the Cavs traveling to Holy Family on Friday and to Skyline on Saturday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams swept the Class 6A state cross-country meet for the second year in a row last Saturday. Click here for the full recap of the meet.

