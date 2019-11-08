Patriots' season ends with loss at Pinson Valley

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pinson Valley K Chris Soto (98) pursues Homewood QB Pate Owen (18) during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood DB Dashaun Cottrell (34) defends a pass to Pinson Valley WR Jaquel Fells (7) during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood DB JaCorrie Ponds (30) attempts to break up a catch by Pinson Valley WR/DB GaQuincy McKinstry (1) during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 4 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood fans during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 5 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood WR Woods Ray (10) catches a pass during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 6 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood RB Kameron Gaines (7) runs the football during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 7 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Homewood band member during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 8 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood QB Pate Owen (18) attempts a pass during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 9 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood WR Cameron Green (13) runs after a catch during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 10 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood OLB Gabe Madden (20) tackles Pinson Valley RB Mike Sharpe (4) during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 11 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pinson Valley LB Kennedy Thomas (19) attempts to tackle Homewood RB Kameron Gaines (7) during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 12 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood Band performs during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 13 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood QB Pate Owen (18) is tackled during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 14 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Homewood cheerleader during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 15 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pinson Valley LB Kennedy Thomas (19) tackles Homewood RB Kameron Gaines (7) during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 16 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood ILB Henry Watson (40) sacks Pinson Valley QB Barry White (16) during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 17 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood WR Len Irvine (3) returns a punt during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 18 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pinson Valley LB Alijah May (30) attempts to tackle Homewood RB Kameron Gaines (7) during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 19 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pinson Valley DL Tradarrius Swanson (57) tackles Homewood RB Kameron Gaines (7) during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 20 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Homewood band member during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 21 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood RB Kameron Gaines (7) stiff arms Pinson Valley DE James Perkins (9) during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 22 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pinson Valley DL Kendall Thornton (55) tackles Homewood QB Pate Owen (18) during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 23 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood OLB Gabe Madden (20) and Homewood ILB Charlie Goode (11) combine to tackle Pinson Valley RB Kenji Christian (5) during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 24 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood DB J'veon Snow (33) tackles Pinson Valley WR Keyonteze Johnson (15) during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 25 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood band performs during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. × 26 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood DB J'veon Snow (33) attempts to tackle Pinson Valley WR Keyonteze Johnson (15) during a Class 6A first round playoff game between Homewood and Pinson Valley on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Willie Adams Stadium in Pinson. Prev Next

PINSON VALLEY -- The Homewood High School football team’s season came to a rough end at Pinson Valley, as the Patriots fell to the Indians 42-7 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs at Willie Adams Stadium on Friday night.

Indians quarterback Barry White and talented receivers GaQuincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry and Keyonteze Johnson scored two touchdowns in less than two minutes toward the end of the first half, helped by a fumbled snap and turnover by the Patriots.

On Homewood’s first drive, the Indians forced a three-and-out, but, for the first of two instances Friday night, roughed the punter, giving Homewood a first down. However, Patriots’ quarterback Pate Owen threw an interception two plays later, giving the ball to White and Pinson Valley.

White hit a few short passes and running back Kenji Christian picked up a first down to advance the ball, with White hitting Johnson for a 32-yard touchdown with 6:50 left in the first quarter.

Homewood answered a couple of drives later, with Owen hitting Len Irvine for a 21-yard gain on third-and-10, and connecting with Cameron Green on a 31-yard touchdown pass down the sideline a few plays later, caught by the outstretched left hand of Green.

Pinson Valley scored again on another White to Johnson connection from 54 yards away with 3:30 left in the first half.

After the ensuing kickoff, a fumbled snap by the Patriots gave the Indians a short field, where White hit McKinstry from 12 yards away to put his team up 21-7. McKinstry made a highlight-reel catch, catching the ball over the top of a defensive player.

The Indians wouldn’t look back, and Homewood wouldn’t score again. Christian scored his first touchdown of the game early in the second half after White recovered a fumbled snap to hit Johnson near the sidelines for a 16-yard gain.

A fumble recovered by the Patriots didn’t lead to any points for the struggling Homewood offense, which mustered just 73 yards of offense, and, thanks to sacks and tackles for loss, finished with zero yards rushing.

Another touchdown to McKinstry was waved off after an ineligible receiver penalty was called against Pinson Valley. The Indians biggest struggle of the night came with flags, as they committed 12 penalties for 135 yards. The Patriots finished with eight penalties and 70 yards.

The Indians would still score on the drive, with Christian scoring again following a key 15-yard pass from White to Johnson on third down. The scoring was finished a few drives later as backup Indians quarterback Caleb Nix finished a perfect passing drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Taborie Reed. Nix completed all four of his passes for 33 yards.

“I thought we played with great effort,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said. “We had great effort; we were just outmanned.”

Berguson said the offense never got in sync, hurt by the absence of dynamic playmaker and senior Trae Ausmer, who broke his collarbone last week. Berguson said he was proud of his seniors for not giving up when the team was 1-5 at one point, moving forward to win three in a row and make the playoffs.

Pinson Valley coach Patrick Nix said his team played well all the way around, and said they will enjoy this win before preparing for a game at Fort Payne next Friday.

“Our receivers are just really good,” Nix said. “We’re very fortunate and very blessed.”

Johnson finished with 10 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns, while White finished 14-of-23 with 218 yards and three touchdown passes.

Click here to purchase photos from the game.