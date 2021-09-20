The Reset: Patriots volleyball wins 2

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s Olivia Outman (12) serves in a match against Sparkman held Spain Park High School on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team dominated Woodlawn in a region contest last Friday night. Click here for the full recap of the game.

John Carroll suffered its second loss of the season, getting defeated soundly by Fairfield on Friday.

This week, Homewood and John Carroll take their open dates.

VOLLEYBALL

Last week, John Carroll won two of its three matches to improve to 12-10 on the season. The Cavaliers beat Bessemer City 3-0 on Monday, beat Springville 3-1 on Tuesday and lost to Northridge 3-1 on Thursday. This week, the Cavs host Briarwood on Tuesday and head to Woodlawn on Thursday. They play in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend.

Homewood won both of its matches last week to improve to 14-7 on the year. The Patriots swept Oak Mountain 3-0 and beat area foe Chelsea 3-0 as well. Olivia Brown led the Patriots with 30 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces and 3 blocks. Haley Callaham led the defense with 40 digs, 4 assists and an ace. Carson Jarmon led the Patriots from the service line with 7 aces and 7 digs. Olivia Outman tallied 45 assists, 11 digs and an ace.

This week, Homewood plays a quad match on Tuesday against Cullman, Buckhorn and James Clemens. The Patriots travel to Briarwood for an area match Thursday and they play in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Emma Brooke Levering from Homewood ran in the 5,000-meter race at The Southern Showcase in Huntsville on Saturday. She posted a time of 18:49.91 and finished 24th overall. Camille Etheridge also finished in the top 100. Sydney Dobbins, Sarah Kemper, Bailey Zinn, Sophia Forrestall and Caroline Wilder also posted times.

Grayton Murray and Andrew Laird were in the top 100 on the boys side. Sam Gray, Ben Murray, Jack Freeman, Cole Bedics and Colvin Bussey also ran.

John Carroll’s Arthur Langley finished 78th in the boys championship division.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.