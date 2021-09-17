Patriots start fast in win

× 1 of 20 Expand Photo by Laura Chramer. 20210917 Homewood vs. Woodlawn football Homewood wide receiver J.C. Daniel (6) runs with the ball during the second half of a football game between Homewood and Woodlawn at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Homewood, Ala. The Patriots beat the Colonels, 49-14. Photo by Laura Chramer × 2 of 20 Expand Photo by Laura Chramer. 20210917 Homewood vs. Woodlawn football Homewood running back Calyb Colbert (33) runs with the ball during the second half of a football game between Homewood and Woodlawn at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Homewood, Ala. The Patriots beat the Colonels, 49-14. HOMEWOOD – Homewood High School exploded for 28 first-quarter points and ran away from Woodlawn on homecoming, winning 49-14 at Waldrop Stadium.

Seven different Patriots (4-1, 2-0 in Class 6A Region 5) scored touchdowns in the contest, which included two through the air from junior quarterback Woods Ray. Homewood was sparked on offense in the opening frame by an opportunistic defense and special teams.

Following a Miller Chapman fumble recovery on the Colonels' second offensive possession, Ray only needed one play to find pay dirt, hitting fellow classmate Jackson Parris in perfect stride down the visitor sideline for a 25-yard touchdown pass.

The signal caller went to work again on the ensuing possession after a blocked punt by Patriots linebacker Carter Engle at the Woodlawn 22-yard line. This time Ray utilized the opposite side of the field from his first touchdown pass and connected with J.C. Daniel for a 21-yard touchdown along the home boundary.

A trio of running backs found the end zone for Homewood in the first half. Mondrell Odell’s first quarter 5-yard touchdown run was sandwiched around running back Jordan Kiwoi’s first quarter 6-yard scamper and Calyb Colbert’s second quarter 17-yard dash.

The Patriots defense was also active in the scoring, with Mike Ngei returning a fumble 40 yards for a score to cap the scoring in the first half. Charlie Reeves hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Harris Fowlkes for the final score of the game for Homewood.

“Our offense is playing really well right now to the point that sometimes I wish we didn’t have an open date coming up, just because of how we are playing so well. But it will be good for us to heal up and get ready for Huffman,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said.

The Colonels (1-4, 0-3) were paced by quarterback Chris Allen (134 total yards) and Asher Hawkins (13 rushes, 71 yards, one touchdown). Jacoriian Vassar found the end zone from the five yard line to punctuate the scoring.

Ray finished 3-of-5 for 62 yards and two touchdowns in abbreviated action and Colbert spearheaded the rushing attack with 72 yards and a score on 14 attempts. Jordan Cottrell added an interception for Homewood’s defense.

“Everybody out here tonight got to play, so that was good,” Berguson said.

Homewood has an open date next week before hosting region foe Huffman on Oct. 1. Woodlawn will entertain Selma in a non-region contest.

