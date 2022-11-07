HS sports recap: Patriots cross-country claims red maps

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood’s Emma Brooke Levering approaches the finish line in third place during the girls Class 6A race of the AHSAA State Cross-Country Champiponships at Oakville Indian Mounds on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team picked up an entertaining win in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs last Friday, beating McAdory 35-30. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Friday, the Patriots host Pike Road in a second-round game.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood boys and girls cross-country teams competed in the Class 6A state meet last Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park, both claiming runner-up finishes to earn red map trophies.

The boys race was the closer of the two, with Homewood scoring 65 points, 18 back of Mountain Brook’s 47 points. Mountain Brook dominated the girls race, scoring 33 points, while Homewood posted 88 points.

Homewood’s girls were led by Emma Brooke Levering, who finished third, running the 5k in 18 minutes, 48 seconds. Sydney Dobbins snuck into the top 10 with a 10th-place finish, running it in 19:29. Sophia Forrestall and Bailey Zinn were 25th and 26th for the Patriots. Sarah Kemper was 31st to also score points for the team. Maris Owen (36th), Camille Etheridge (39th), Caroline Wilder (48th), Lilly Maske (64th) and Marin McWilliams (88th) also ran for the team.

In the boys race, Grayton Murray and Ben Murray were neck and neck, with Grayton finishing less than a second ahead of Ben for sixth and seventh place on the board. Andrew Laird finished 11th and Foster Laird placed 22nd, while Will Doughty turned in a strong performance in 25th. Ethan Bagwell (39th), Hayden Thomason (59th), RJ Teter (60th), Nate Bernstein (96th) and Colvin Bussey (111th) also competed.

John Carroll had a couple athletes compete individually in the 5A state meet. Arthur Langley capped off his incredible season by finishing fifth overall, running a time of 16:07. Seventh grader Savannah Dillard ran in the girls race, posting a finish of 59th in 23 minutes.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The John Carroll girls flag football team won the first game of its regional qualifier tournament last Tuesday, beating Spain Park 18-13. Gracie Mills grabbed three interceptions in a staunch defensive effort. Emily Williams intercepted a pass as well and scored off of it. Maggie Mackin and Mills scored offensive touchdowns for the Cavs.

The Cavs’ season came to an end with a loss to Vestavia Hills.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys and girls basketball teams opened up the season at home last Thursday by hosting Chelsea. The Patriots girls won a low-scoring affair, while the boys lost in a narrow defeat.

The Homewood girls picked up a 37-24 to get the year started. Ellis McCool led a balanced scoring effort with 8 points. Mira McCool, Annie McBride and Laine Litton all tallied 6 points for the Lady Patriots. Mira McCool pulled down 9 rebounds, while McBride grabbed 4 boards.

Chelsea’s boys earned a 58-54 win over their former area foe. Paul Lanzi led all scorers with 22 points, including a 9-of-11 effort from the free throw line. Avery Futch and Aiden Owens each scored 11 points for the Hornets as well. For Homewood, Jeremiah Gary led the way with 13 points, as he sank three 3-pointers and made all four of his free throw attempts. Jake Stephens poured in 9 points, while Harris Fowlkes led the team with 5 rebounds. The Patriots pulled down 28 rebounds in the game, including 10 offensive boards. Carson Cole paced the team with 4 assists.

