Patriots rush past McAdory, into 2nd round

HOMEWOOD — Woods Ray is happy to be out of breath.

The Homewood High School senior quarterback, gassed after rushing the ball 24 times — 17 in the second half — had a big night on the ground and through the air, leading the Patriots to a 35-30 win over McAdory in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs at Waldrop Stadium on Friday night.

Ray finished with 120 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and completed just six passes that went for 181 yards and another score in the win.

“I’ll do anything to win,” Ray said. “It’s the playoffs. I don’t care what the situation is. If he calls me to run, I’m running it.”

It was one of the more entertaining games across the state Friday. McAdory (6-5) scored on its opening drive, a 4-yard run by Peyton Ryans. Homewood (9-2) answered six plays later when Mondrell Odell found the end zone from 9 yards. Ray rushed for a 2-yard score late in the first quarter, and the Yellow Jackets responded on the ensuing drive with a 30-yard deep ball from Jacob Clopton to Tavaris Coles.

Odell scored his second rushing touchdown a drive later, a 3-yard run that capped an eight-play, 65-yard march down the field. McAdory tied the game 21-21 when Clopton found Erin Billingsley on a 9-yard pass late in the first half.

In the second half, Homewood ran the ball 21 times to just six passes. One of those passes was a 34-yard strike from Ray to Jackson Parris that gave Homewood a 28-21 lead early in the third quarter. Humberto Rosales kicked a 31-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 28-24 early in the fourth quarter, but Homewood answered quickly with a four-play, 80-yard drive that saw a Ray-to-Parris connection of 69 yards, and three Ray rushes for 11 yards and a 5-yard score.

Rod Thomas scored on a 3-yard run for the Yellow Jackets with 5:03 to play, but the two-point try failed. Ray then carried the ball nine times for 32 yards and three first downs to bleed the clock out.

“We really ran the ball well tonight,” said Patriots head coach Ben Berguson. “I can’t say enough about our offensive line tonight.”

Berguson said the game plan was to run Ray 20-plus times.

“No sense in saving him now,” he said. “It’s do or die. I thought he did awesome. I thought he did a great job.”

For Homewood, Ray finished with 301 total yards of offense and three touchdowns. Odell gained 37 yards and two scores on 10 carries. Calyb Colbert rushed six times for 36 yards. Parris caught three passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, and Hunter Drake hauled in three passes for 65 yards. Jakari Miller recovered a first-half fumble.

For McAdory, Clopton was 18-of-24 for 196 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed 16 times for 73 yards. Jacorey Whitted led the receivers with 90 yards on six receptions. Thomas led the rushing attack with 74 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

“I’m just happy to get this one and enjoy it for a day or two,” Berguson said. “We just take it one at a time. In this time of year, it’s survival of the fittest, and hopefully we didn’t get too banged up tonight.”

Homewood hosts Pike Road (7-4), which beat Spanish Fort, next Friday.

“We’ve just got to take it one day at a time,” Ray said. “Don’t let the moment get too big. It’s the second round of the playoffs, only 16 teams left, and I’m just glad we’re part of that.”

