HS sports recap: Patriots, Cavs earn football region wins

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll football teams began region play with wins last Friday night. Homewood knocked off Helena and John Carroll beat Fairfield. Click here for the recap of the evening.

This week, Homewood hosts Calera and John Carroll hosts Hayden, as both teams continue region competition.

VOLLEYBALL

Last week, the Homewood volleyball team fell to Northridge, a strong Class 6A team, 3-1 on Thursday. Sophomores Abby Pryzbyz and Katharine Fitts made their varsity debuts in the match. Pryzbyz contributed 4 kills and Fitts had 12 assists and an ace. Junior Mira McCool led the team with 16 kills. Senior Sydney Humes had a great defensive game with 26 digs. On Saturday, the Patriots traveled to Guntersville for the Tournament of Champions.

This week, Homewood heads to Hoover on Tuesday, hosts Minor on Thursday and heads to Auburn for a tournament Saturday.

John Carroll split a pair of matches last week. The Cavs beat Oak Mountain 3-2 (17-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-21, 15-11), rallying to win the final two sets to take the match. John Carroll fell to Pelham 3-1 on Thursday.

This week, the Cavs travel to Briarwood on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The John Carroll cross-country team competed in the Warrior 2 Mile Invitational at Thompson last Thursday. Arthur Langley won the boys race with a time of 10:08. Amelia Leath led the girls team, finishing 48th overall with a time of 15:34.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com