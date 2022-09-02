Patriots knock off Helena to win region opener

× 1 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood defensive lineman Will Keown (95) sacks Helena's quarterback during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 2 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Helena wide receiver Hunter Hale (7) is tackled by Homewood defensive back Owen Isenhower (0) during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 3 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood cheerleaders during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 4 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Helena defensive back Kevin Pickard (4) returns an interseption during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 5 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Helena running back Jordan Washington (34) breaks loose on a touchdown run during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 6 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood running back Calyb Colbert (0) breaks loose on a touchdown run during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 7 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood kicker Whit Armistead (29) kicks a fieldgoal during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 8 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood wide receiver Jackson Parris (5) returns a kick off during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 9 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football × 10 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood goes into the victor formationduring a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 11 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood huddles up before a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 12 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood’s marching band arrives before a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 13 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Helena quarterback Mason Johnson (11) warms up before a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 14 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) warms up before a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 15 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood fans during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 16 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) looks for a receiver during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 17 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Helena running back Jordan Washington (34) runs with the ball during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 18 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood defensive end Hayden Eldridge (94) makes a tackle during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 19 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Helena corner back Eli Ray (20) brakes up a pass during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 20 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood quarter back Woods Ray (13) runs with the ball during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 21 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood wide receiver Charlie Reeves (10) makes a catch during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 22 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood quarter back Woods Ray (13) throws a pass during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 23 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Helena quarter back Dalton Lewellyn (5) looks for a receiver during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 24 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood running back Mondrell Odell (4) scores a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 25 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood wide receiver Charlie Reeves (10) dives for the end zone during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 26 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 27 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 28 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 29 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood coach Ben Berguson watches his team warm up before a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 30 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood quarter back Woods Ray (13) runs with the ball during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 31 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Helena quarter back Dalton Lewellyn is pressured by the Homewood defense during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 32 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Homewood offensive lineman Jaxon Brooks (74) blocks during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 33 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Helena running back Jordan Washington (34) scores a two point conversion during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force × 34 of 34 Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood Football Helena quarterback Dalton Lewellyn (5) throws the ball during a game between Homewood and Helena on Friday, Sep. 3, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Helena. Photo by Richard Force Prev Next

HELENA -- In a game highlighted by big plays, the Homewood High School football team went on the road Friday night and toppled region rival Helena 24-15.

Homewood (2-1, 1-0 in Class 6A, Region 3) scored two touchdowns in the first half and added two more scores in the fourth to seal the win against Helena (2-1, 0-1) and pick up a crucial region opener.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team right now,” said Homewood head coach Ben Berguson, now in his ninth season with the Patriots. “This is a tough region from top to bottom, and this (win) keeps us ahead in the region.”

After a scoreless opening period, it was all action in the final three quarters of play.

The Homewood offense opened up the scoring midway through the second quarter with a 15-play, six minute drive. The Patriots kept it on the ground, rushing 11 times, the last of those carries a 4-yard touchdown run by senior running back Mondrell Odell.

The visitors got the ball right back after stifling the Helena offense and put together an efficient two-minute drill to close out the half. With a mix of run and pass plays, Homewood marched 87 yards down the field and capped the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Woods Ray to receiver Charlie Reeves, leaving just three seconds on the clock.

Homewood would take the 14-0 advantage into halftime.

Helena did not go away after Homewood’s breakout second quarter, however. Down two scores at home to a region foe, the Huskies came out swinging out of the break. Helena forced a quick Homewood three-and-out to start the third quarter and followed up with an eight-play, 63-yard drive that culminated in a 31-yard rushing touchdown by Jordan Washington. Washington ran it in again on the two-point conversion, cutting the Patriot lead to 14-8.

Just over two minutes later, the home side got the ball back again when Ray’s pass went off the hands of his receiver and into the arms of a waiting defender. Helena capitalized on the turnover, taking the lead on a 30-yard rushing touchdown by Washington with 2:19 to go in the third quarter.

Much like the second quarter, however, the final period of play belonged to the Patriots. Not daunted by the deficit or affected by the turnover, Homewood’s offense answered Helena’s go-ahead score on its next possession. In a methodical 11-drive, the Patriots took six minutes off the clock and then retook the lead on a 23-yard field goal by Whit Armistead.

“You know, I didn’t think they could really stop us offensively,” Berguson said. “We answered right back. (Ray) did what a good quarterback should do and led us down to score again.”

Ray would finish the game 15-of-24 for 235 yards passing.

Moments after the field goal, Helena coughed up the kickoff return and handed the ball right back to Homewood. The Patriots needed just three plays to travel 29 yards for their third and final touchdown of the game, a 19-yard dash from running back Calyb Colbert with 6:39 left to play.

The Huskies attempted to get back into the game on the next possession, traveling into Homewood territory, but the Patriot defense held strong, forcing a turnover-on-downs with an incomplete pass on fourth and 10.

Homewood kept it on the ground and milked the remaining five minutes off the clock to secure the 24-15 victory.

“What a great win for our community, especially after last week,” Berguson said. “The question was how were we going to respond (after the Vestavia Hills loss) and we came out and played one of the best games I’ve ever been associated with.”

Homewood returns home next Friday night against Calera.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.

Cavs earn first win

John Carroll notched its first victory of the season Friday night, defeating Fairfield 26-21 in the Class 5A, Region 5 opener. Next Friday, the Cavs host Hayden in another region contest.