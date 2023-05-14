HS sports recap: Patriots, Cavs win soccer titles

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Patriots celebrate after defeating Montgomery Academy 1-0 to claim the Class 6A state title for the second consecutive year at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Homewood and John Carroll high school sports.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team played in the Class 6A East Regional in Albertville last week.

The Patriots played a pair of games Wednesday, splitting them to remain alive in the tournament. In the first game, Homewood fell to Gardendale 10-5. Kloeanne Smith and Abigail Box led Homewood’s offense by driving in a pair of runs each. Emma Lawrence was 2-for-2 with a triple and a run batted in as well. Catey Thomas knocked in 3 runs for Gardendale. Sophie Gant had 3 hits and 2 RBIs, while Anna Valentine tallied 4 hits and drove in a pair. Nattie Miles also knocked in 2 runs.

Homewood posted a 17-1 win over Parker later in the day. Kate Jourdan hit a home run for the Patriots, knocking home 3 runs. Allie Stuman also had 3 RBIs in the contest. Evie Driskill drove in a pair, while Box had a double, an RBI and 3 runs. Grace Pilgrim threw 3 innings, allowing an unearned run on 2 hits.

Homewood was eliminated Thursday in a 17-1 loss to Mountain Brook.

John Carroll played in the Class 5A Central Regional in Montgomery last week.

The Cavs began play Thursday with a 3-1 loss to Elmore County, the eventual winner of the regional. But the Cavs remained alive by beating Shelby County 14-4 later in the day. In the contest, Ele Allarde led the team with a double and 3 runs batted in. Maggie Mackin had 3 hits and 2 RBIs, while Avery Seidenfaden also drove in a couple runs. Mallory Ogle was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Kindal Whistle pitched all 5 innings, allowing 4 runs on 8 hits.

John Carroll fell to Marbury 14-3 on Friday, ending the Cavs’ season. Kayla Coley-Drayton knocked in a pair of runs for the Cavs in the game.

SOCCER

The Homewood girls soccer team won its second straight Class 6A state championship last Saturday, beating Montgomery Academy in the final.

John Carroll’s boys defeated Gulf Shores 8-1 in the final.

Homewood’s boys fell to Fort Payne in the semifinals.

Click here for a recap of all three teams’ playoff runs in Huntsville.

GOLF

The Homewood boys golf team finished fourth in the Class 6A North Sub-State tournament last Tuesday at Canebrake Golf Course in Athens. Mountain Brook won the tournament with a team score of 289, while Cullman posted a 292 to finish second. Athens finished at 294 and Homewood was fourth with a 300.

Jonathan Peters of Homewood qualified for the state tournament this week as an individual, as he tied for third overall with a round of 69.

John Carroll’s boys narrowly missed the state tournament, finishing third in the Class 5A South Sub-State tournament at Craft Farms Golf Course in Gulf Shores. Gulf Shores won with a team score of 331, while Demopolis finished at 335 and John Carroll posted a 337.

John Carroll’s Preston Dowling qualified for state as an individual, after he scored a 79 and finished third overall. P.J. DiChiara posted a round of 82 for the Cavs as well.

John Carroll’s girls finished seventh in the 4A/5A South Sub-State tournament. Trinity Presbyterian won, with Northside finishing as the runner-up.

The state tournament is this Monday and Tuesday at RTJ Grand National in Auburn.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.