Busbee's late goal lifts Patriots to state title

HUNTSVILLE – Coaches preach always being ready for the moment.

Sean McBride got a tangible example of that Saturday morning, and, luckily for the Homewood High School girls soccer team, Suzanna Busbee was prepared for her opportunity.

Her late goal lifted Homewood to its second consecutive Class 6A state championship, as the Patriots beat Montgomery Academy 1-0 at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

With just over three minutes remaining in the game, Mary Siena McBride passed a high ball into the box. Busbee and the Montgomery Academy goalkeeper chased after the ball, nearly colliding as they both reached it. Busbee won the battle, nudging the ball past the keeper and into the goal.

“It was a 50-50 [ball]. Suzanna ran in there and showed a lot of bravery and determination to get to the end of it,” said McBride, Homewood’s head coach. “I think she was just as surprised as anyone else. You just never know who’s going to get that.

“It takes 22 [players to win]. Whether you play 80 minutes or you don’t go on the field, you’ve got to be ready. She typifies that.”

Homewood controlled play for much of the game, but neither team could break through in a scoreless first half. The second half was much of the same, with each team earning a few chances, but the scoreboard still read 0-0.

“We knew we were up against a good team and we knew it would go all the way,” McBride said. “It’s hard to describe. You’re ecstatic for your team and relieved, but it’s great.”

Homewood outshot Montgomery Academy 15-5 in the game. Maddie Massie took 6 shots, 3 of them on goal. Sunny Ferren fired 4 shots, with 2 of them on goal. The Patriots displayed strong defense throughout and goalkeeper Kayla Warren made a pair of saves as well.

Homewood’s girls advanced to the 6A final by drilling Randolph 6-1 in the semis Thursday. Homewood senior forwards Massie and McBride each scored 2 goals to lead the charge. Massie scored the opening goal from a McBride assist. Freshman Ryanne Ezekiel scored in the 23rd minute to make it 2-0. Massie converted a penalty kick a few minutes later to make it 3-0.

McBride scored twice in the second half, and sophomore Sara Elliot tallied the final goal for the Patriots in the 66th minute. Randolph scored with four minutes remaining to avoid the shutout, but Warren had 6 saves in the game.

McBride was named MVP of the tournament, following a stellar performance in the semifinals and assisting on the winning goal in the championship game.

Homewood’s toughest test in the playoffs leading up to the final two games was a second-round matchup against Mountain Brook, in which the Patriots prevailed 3-2. Homewood beat Shades Valley in the opening round and Gardendale in the quarterfinals by 10-0 scores.

Homewood finished the year with a record of 23-5-1. McBride joked that his wife Mindy, who led the program to its first state title in 2019, would not classify him as a “real soccer coach” until he won a state title. Now, he’s won a pair.

Seniors for the girls team included Maddie Bembry, Sunny Ferren, Grace Studinka, McBride, Martina Pozzo, Massie, Vivian Kramer and Sophie Lowery.

“They’ve been in the final four for the last three years. It just doesn’t get any better,” Sean McBride said.

Patriots boys advance to semifinals

Homewood’s boys fell to Fort Payne 3-2 in the Class 6A semifinals Thursday. Chris Rocha Luna scored for Fort Payne in the 78th minute to lift his team to the win. Homewood grabbed an early lead as Jackson Kittinger scored to open things up. Fort Payne tied things a few minutes later, but the Patriots responded to take a 2-1 lead, as Gid Malone scored. Fort Payne tied the game early in the second half, setting up the game-winning goal.

The Patriots finished the season with a record of 18-5-2.

Seniors for the boys team were Drew Vinson, Isaac Araoz, Dobbs Durkin, Dean Armsistead, Weston Oltmanns, Hutch Brant, John Ernest, David Sitton, Bradley Arteaga, Ben Noerager, Kaeden Ezekiel, Owen Harrell and Henry Allen.