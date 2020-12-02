Restaurant development moves forward in Planning Commission

× 1 of 2 Expand Renderings courtesy of CMH Architects. Renderings in the Dec. 1 Planning Commission packet show a development for Little Donkey and Rodney Scott’s BBQ that include almost 17,000 square feet of total restaurant space and outdoor dining. The project is expected to be completed in 2021. × 2 of 2 Expand Renderings courtesy of CMH Architects. Renderings in the Dec. 1 Planning Commission packet show a development for Little Donkey and Rodney Scott’s BBQ that include almost 17,000 square feet of total restaurant space and outdoor dining. The project is expected to be completed in 2021. Prev Next

Rodney Scott’s BBQ and Little Donkey are expected to open in 2021 in downtown Homewood, next to The Valley Hotel development.

These plans moved forward after the Homewood Planning Commission at its Dec. 1 meeting approved a request to resurvey five lots into two lots and also approved the final plat for the development.

The development plans show that the two restaurants will be housed in one building with street parking in front. The plans also indicate that there will be almost 17,000 square feet of total restaurant space, which includes an outdoor dining area in front of Little Donkey.

Little Donkey, which serves "Mexican food with a Southern soul," was opened by Homewood resident Joshua Gentry on Central Avenue in Homewood eight years ago. It serves tacos, fajitas, street foods and more. Rodney Scott, a Pihakis Restaurant Group partner and winner of the 2018 James Beard Award for “Best Chef Southeast,” brought his South Carolina-style of whole hog barbecue to Birmingham in 2019. In addition to barbecue, its menu includes ribs, sandwiches, catfish and other items.

The Planning Commission approvals were met with some controversy. According to the Planning Commission agenda, the reason for the request for the final plat was “to permit the development of a new restaurant and a separate, remote surface parking lot for The Valley Hotel.” Commissioner John Krontiras noted that the plans showed two restaurants, not one, and he asked if this wording was meant to make it easier for the developer to have the plans approved. Krontiras abstained from voting on both items related to the development.

Planning Commission Vice Chair Mark Woods voted yes on the final plat approval, but he made comments on the project before giving his vote.

“It does match what we have in our code to put in there,” he said. “So with that I will vote yes. But I promise it will be a difficult pass when they bring this back unless they think through many things we’re already struggling with downtown. But they have a vote for yes simply because it meets the code of what needs to be done.”

The next Planning Commission meeting will be Jan. 5.