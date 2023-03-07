Planning Commission recommends approval of major mixed-use development, changes in West Homewood zoning

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. People cross West Oxmoor Road in West Homewood as they attend the West Homewood Farmers Market on June 7.

Plans for a major development at the Econo Lodge site in West Homewood were recommended for approval Tuesday night by the Homewood Planning Commission, which also recommended changing that district’s zoning language to allow for townhomes under certain conditions.

In order for Village Creek Development to pursue their proposed mixed-use development at the Econo Lodge site, which also includes a dentist’s office, the West Homewood District zoning language must be changed to allow townhomes back into the district. The commission’s recommendation is to allow townhomes on sites that are at least 3.5 acres and that include some mixed-use development on the property.

Tom Walker, representing Village Creek, said the proposal is to build 10,000 square feet of commercial space, with 18 rental lofts above it, with 51 townhomes built behind it. The commercial space would include an arcade and two restaurants, Walker said. The lofts and retail development are considered mixed-use, while the townhomes are residential. The townhomes, not including a 300 square foot garage, are about 1,600 square feet, Walker said. The site is located at 195 Oxmoor Road.

In 2019, the Homewood City Council made various changes to the West Homewood District zoning, after residents opposed townhomes on Raleigh Avenue, which were eventually built. Since the townhomes were allowed under the previous zoning language and met code requirements, the commission approved them. Following that vote, the council amended zoning language to limit residential development and promote commercial development.

The commission also approved Village Creek’s final development plan and a resurvey for the site to combine the Econo Lodge property and the dentist’s office into one lot. That resurvey will not be completed until Village Creek owns Econo Lodge. They are currently under contract, Walker said. The Homewood City Council must also approve the amendment to the zoning language and the final development plan, and is set to vote on the matter April 24 after it first goes through the planning and development committee.

Walker said the development will include sidewalks, green spaces and pedestrian connectivity throughout the site. The lofts will be two bed/two bath setups, with rent expected to be in the low $2,000s, while a majority of the townhomes will be three bed/two bath, with rent expected to be in the mid-$2,500s, Walker said. Walker said he expects a mix of residents, including young families.

The townhomes include a one-car garage and residents of both the lofts and townhomes will have off-street parking, Walker said.

Five people spoke in favor of the development at the meeting, with no one speaking in opposition. Commission Chair Stuart Roberts said the city received 54 messages about the proposal, with almost all of them in support of the plan.

City Engineer Cale Smith said the city has verified that existing infrastructure in the area can support the project, while Walker said not only does the site have enough parking to support future residents, but they are “overparked.” Fourteen spaces were added to the plan following a meeting with nearby residents in February, Walker said.