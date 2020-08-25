Homewood Election Day 2020

Homewood residents go to the polls to vote in city elections Tuesday, Aug. 25, after listening to mayoral and City Council candidates share their stories and platforms over the past several months.

The ballot will have three mayoral candidates, one City Council president candidate and 23 City Council candidates.

Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer is running for reelection. Opposing McBrayer for the mayoral seat are Patrick McClusky, who currently represents Ward 3 on City Council, and Chris Lane, who is running in a municipal election for the first time.

City Council President, Alex Wyatt was unopposed as were Andy Gwaltney in Ward 1, Place 1 and Jennifer Andress in Ward 5, Place 1.

See a complete listing of candidates in the Homewood election, with links to candidate profiles here.

See coverage of our election forum on Aug. 11.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are 5 polling places in Homewood:

Ward 1 - Homewood Central Park

Ward 2 - Homewood Senior Center

Ward 3 - Edgewood Elementary School

Ward 4 - Homewood Public Library

Ward 5 - Shades Cahaba Elementary School

To find out which one is your polling place, go to myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/VoterView/PollingPlaceSearch.do