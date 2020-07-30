In the Running

With three mayoral candidates, one City Council president candidate and 23 City Council candidates, Homewood voters have much to consider when they hit the polls Aug. 25.

Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer is running for reelection and said he hopes to continue on the success he has built since his 2008 election win. Opposing McBrayer for the mayoral seat are Patrick McClusky, who currently represents Ward 3 on City Council, and Chris Lane, who is running in a municipal election for the first time.

Depending on your ward, you could have up to three candidates for City Council to choose from. The only candidates running unopposed this election season are Alex Wyatt for City Council president; Andy Gwaltney for Ward 1, Place 1; and Jennifer Andress for Ward 5, Place 1. Almost all of the incumbents are running for reelection, with the exceptions of Council President Peter Wright and Ward 2, Place 1 Rep. Mike Higginbotham.

Hot issues this season are transparency and communication, the hiring of a city manager, adding more green spaces to the city and connecting sidewalks.

CANDIDATES - HOMEWOOD MAYOR

MAYOR SCOTT McBRAYER

Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mayor Scott McBrayer, of Homewood, welcomes those in attendance at the 9/11 Remembrance and Patriot Day Celebration held at Homewood City Hall with Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

Age: 51

51 Political experience: Mayor of Homewood since 2008. Has also served two terms on the City Council, served on the Public Works Committee, chaired both the Special Issues Committee and the Public Safety Committee and served as a member of the Industrial Development Board.

Mayor of Homewood since 2008. Has also served two terms on the City Council, served on the Public Works Committee, chaired both the Special Issues Committee and the Public Safety Committee and served as a member of the Industrial Development Board. Professional experience: Managing director of Ridout’s Valley Chapel in Homewood. Has been an associate of Dignity Memorial since 1990.

Managing director of Ridout’s Valley Chapel in Homewood. Has been an associate of Dignity Memorial since 1990. Civic experience: Member of the Jefferson County Mayor’s Association and the director for the southern portion of Jefferson County Emergency Management Association.

Member of the Jefferson County Mayor’s Association and the director for the southern portion of Jefferson County Emergency Management Association. Education: Received a business management degree from Samford University and a mortuary science degree from Jefferson State Community College.

Received a business management degree from Samford University and a mortuary science degree from Jefferson State Community College. Main issues: Plans to continue to be CEO of the city and build on the successes he has seen in Homewood since the 2008 election, such as budget surpluses and new or renovated parks and city buildings. Wants to see Homewood grow in a way that protects what makes it “more unique than any other city in Alabama.” Continue to support schools and public safety. Plans to rebuild more sidewalks, new fire station on Green Springs Highway and new fire station on West Oxmoor Road. Continue to guide the city with a steady hand through the economic uncertainty and the health crisis.

Plans to continue to be CEO of the city and build on the successes he has seen in Homewood since the 2008 election, such as budget surpluses and new or renovated parks and city buildings. Wants to see Homewood grow in a way that protects what makes it “more unique than any other city in Alabama.” Continue to support schools and public safety. Plans to rebuild more sidewalks, new fire station on Green Springs Highway and new fire station on West Oxmoor Road. Continue to guide the city with a steady hand through the economic uncertainty and the health crisis. Website/social media: facebook.com/scott.mcbrayer04.

CHRIS LANE

Photo courtesy of Chris Lane Chris Lane will run for mayor of Homewood in the 2020 election.

Age: 66

66 Political experience: First run for municipal office

First run for municipal office Professional experience: Founder of Homewood-based C Lane Company.

Founder of Homewood-based C Lane Company. Civic experience: Vocal advocate about citywide issues and concerns.

Vocal advocate about citywide issues and concerns. Education: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama.

Bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama. Main issues: Accountability and financial transparency. Connecting and growing each Homewood community to become more unified. Protecting and preserving the charm of Homewood and the small business owners.

Accountability and financial transparency. Connecting and growing each Homewood community to become more unified. Protecting and preserving the charm of Homewood and the small business owners. Website/social media: chrislaneformayor.com or @chrislaneformayor on social media.

PATRICK McCLUSKY

Photo courtesy Patrick McClusky Patrick McClusky

Age: 42

42 Political experience: Appointed to the Homewood City Council in 2009 and has served the residents of Ward 3 for the past 11 years.

Appointed to the Homewood City Council in 2009 and has served the residents of Ward 3 for the past 11 years. Professional experience: Director of sales at Tsitalia Imports Foods.

Director of sales at Tsitalia Imports Foods. Civic experience: Small Group Leader for Havenfield Community Church. Organizer for the Haiti and Eswatini Mission Fundraiser through Havenfield Community Church. Co-organizer of a father-son Bible study and outreach group.

Small Group Leader for Havenfield Community Church. Organizer for the Haiti and Eswatini Mission Fundraiser through Havenfield Community Church. Co-organizer of a father-son Bible study and outreach group. Education: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama

Bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama Main issues: Continue the connection of neighborhoods within city. Implementing a citywide message system. Citywide study of city’s storm water drains, inlets, etc. Need to be more proactive when looking at economic development around the city.

Continue the connection of neighborhoods within city. Implementing a citywide message system. Citywide study of city’s storm water drains, inlets, etc. Need to be more proactive when looking at economic development around the city. Website/social media: mccluskyformayor.com.

CANDIDATE - COUNCIL PRESIDENT

ALEX WYATT

Photo courtesy of Kevin Roberts Ward 4 Councilman Alex Wyatt, who currently also serves as City Council President Pro Tempore, will run for City Council President in this year’s election.

Age: 46

46 Political experience: Served six years as a representative of Ward 4 on City Council. President pro tempore of the City Council and the city’s liaison to the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, Samford University and the Homewood Library.

Served six years as a representative of Ward 4 on City Council. President pro tempore of the City Council and the city’s liaison to the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, Samford University and the Homewood Library. Professional experience: Partner with Parsons, Lee & Juliano, P.C.

Partner with Parsons, Lee & Juliano, P.C. Civic experience: Served on the Homewood City Schools Foundation Board of Directors, the Homewood Athletic Foundation Board of Directors and the Safe and Healthy Homewood Coalition.

Served on the Homewood City Schools Foundation Board of Directors, the Homewood Athletic Foundation Board of Directors and the Safe and Healthy Homewood Coalition. Education: Bachelor’s degree from Spring Hill College and juris doctorate degree from the University of Alabama School of Law.

Bachelor’s degree from Spring Hill College and juris doctorate degree from the University of Alabama School of Law. Main issues: Invest in infrastructure in a proactive and coordinated way. Pursue strategic economic development in those areas of the city where it is appropriate. Continue to provide the necessary support to our school system and our city departments.

Invest in infrastructure in a proactive and coordinated way. Pursue strategic economic development in those areas of the city where it is appropriate. Continue to provide the necessary support to our school system and our city departments. Website/social media: facebook.com/alexwyatthwd.

CANDIDATE - WARD 1, PLACE 1

ANDY GWALTNEY

Photo courtesy of Andy Gwaltney. Andy Gwaltney

Age: 41

41 Political experience: Elected in 2016 to Homewood City Council. Chairs the Public Works Committee. Liaison to the Homewood Library Board. Member of Regional Councilor Roundtable.

Elected in 2016 to Homewood City Council. Chairs the Public Works Committee. Liaison to the Homewood Library Board. Member of Regional Councilor Roundtable. Professional experience: Co-founder of Cahaba Brewing Co. and regional director of MCommunications.

Co-founder of Cahaba Brewing Co. and regional director of MCommunications. Civic experience: On board of directors for the Alabama Brewers Guild. Officer at Free The Hops. Corporate coordinator for American Heart Association.

On board of directors for the Alabama Brewers Guild. Officer at Free The Hops. Corporate coordinator for American Heart Association. Education: Bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Auburn University. Master’s in business administration from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Auburn University. Master’s in business administration from University of Alabama at Birmingham. Main issues: Communication with residents via weekly emails and ward meetings, support for the Rosedale community through the Rosedale Day of Service and dialog with the RCDC, Rosedale local historic designation, parking and traffic improvements, transportation master plan, Green Springs revitalization, tree planting and landscaping programs.

Communication with residents via weekly emails and ward meetings, support for the Rosedale community through the Rosedale Day of Service and dialog with the RCDC, Rosedale local historic designation, parking and traffic improvements, transportation master plan, Green Springs revitalization, tree planting and landscaping programs. Website/social media: facebook.com/voteforandy. Instagram @voteforandy.

CANDIDATES - WARD 1, PLACE 2

MELANIE GEER

Photo courtesy of Melanie Geer Homewood resident Melanie Geer will run for City Council in Ward 1, Place 2 in the 2020 elections.

Age: 57

57 Political experience: Participated in neighborhood and council meetings.

Participated in neighborhood and council meetings. Professional experience: Had a small business for five years.

Had a small business for five years. Civic experience: Has worked with community organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham, STAIR Birmingham and Better Basics.

Has worked with community organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham, STAIR Birmingham and Better Basics. Education: Bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Alabama and master’s in business administration from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Alabama and master’s in business administration from University of Alabama at Birmingham. Main issues: Revitalizing and preserving Homewood’s downtown and the adjacent historic Rosedale community. Continued improvements to the city’s infrastructure while balancing the demands of growth and development. Open, transparent communication and accountability in all areas of the city government.

Revitalizing and preserving Homewood’s downtown and the adjacent historic Rosedale community. Continued improvements to the city’s infrastructure while balancing the demands of growth and development. Open, transparent communication and accountability in all areas of the city government. Website/social media: facebook.com/votemelaniegeer.

BRITT THAMES

Photo courtesy of Britt Thames Britt Thames is seeking reelection for Ward 1 City Council in the 2020 elections.

Age: 40

40 Political experience: Elected in 2012 to serve Ward 1 and has served two terms on the council. Chairs the Planning and Development Committee and serves on the Finance Committee and Public Safety Committee. Serves as a liaison to the Planning Commission and the School Board.

Elected in 2012 to serve Ward 1 and has served two terms on the council. Chairs the Planning and Development Committee and serves on the Finance Committee and Public Safety Committee. Serves as a liaison to the Planning Commission and the School Board. Professional experience: Small business owner.

Small business owner. Civic experience: Active member of his church, coaches youth baseball.

Active member of his church, coaches youth baseball. Education: Bachelor’s degree in business management from Samford University.

Bachelor’s degree in business management from Samford University. Main issues: Continue to invest in beautification and maintenance of the city. Add green spaces to SoHo Plaza and at the intersection of 18th Street South and 29th Avenue South. Address traffic issues. Communication with residents. Wants to seek more regional cooperation.

Continue to invest in beautification and maintenance of the city. Add green spaces to SoHo Plaza and at the intersection of 18th Street South and 29th Avenue South. Address traffic issues. Communication with residents. Wants to seek more regional cooperation. Website/social media: facebook.com/BrittThamesWard1.

CANDIDATES - WARD 2, PLACE 1

CARLOS ALEMÁN

Photo courtesy of Carlos Alemán Starnes Media Carlos Alemán will run for Homewood CIty Council in Ward 2 in the 2020 elections.

Age: 40

40 Political experience: First run for municipal office.

First run for municipal office. Professional experience: Deputy director of ¡HICA!

Deputy director of ¡HICA! Civic experience: Board member at Civil Rights Institute, board member at Red Mountain Park, board member at Literacy Council of Alabama and graduate of the 2020 class of Leadership Birmingham.

Board member at Civil Rights Institute, board member at Red Mountain Park, board member at Literacy Council of Alabama and graduate of the 2020 class of Leadership Birmingham. Education: Ph.D. from Michigan State University. Bachelor’s degree in history and in Latin America and Latino studies from University of California, Santa Cruz.

Ph.D. from Michigan State University. Bachelor’s degree in history and in Latin America and Latino studies from University of California, Santa Cruz. Main issues: Help keep Homewood an inclusive and accessible place for people from all backgrounds.

Help keep Homewood an inclusive and accessible place for people from all backgrounds. Website/social media: voteforlos.com.

SYDNEY NEWMAN SIMMONS

Sydney Newman Simmons.

Age: 29

29 Political experience: First run for municipal office.

First run for municipal office. Professional experience: Director of recruiting and professional development for the Culverhouse School of Accountancy at the University of Alabama.

Director of recruiting and professional development for the Culverhouse School of Accountancy at the University of Alabama. Civic experience: On the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama Junior Board and a provisional member of the Junior League of Birmingham. Member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

On the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama Junior Board and a provisional member of the Junior League of Birmingham. Member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama. Master’s of accountancy from the University of Alabama.

Bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama. Master’s of accountancy from the University of Alabama. Main issues: Fiscal responsibility, transparency, open communication and measured growth. Passionate about the investment the city makes west of Green Springs Highway. Would like to see the trafficking that happens in Ward 2 made a priority. Wants to ensure that the city is making decisions that will allow businesses and investments to thrive and support the school system financially

Fiscal responsibility, transparency, open communication and measured growth. Passionate about the investment the city makes west of Green Springs Highway. Would like to see the trafficking that happens in Ward 2 made a priority. Wants to ensure that the city is making decisions that will allow businesses and investments to thrive and support the school system financially Website/social media: facebook.com/selectsimmons.

CANDIDATES - WARD 2, PLACE 2

CELESTE YARBROUGH BAYLES

Photo courtesy of Celeste Bayles Celeste Bayles

Age: 38

38 Political experience: First run for office

First run for office Professional experience: Director of client engagement for Employment Screening Services.

Director of client engagement for Employment Screening Services. Civic experience: Board member at Alabama Women in Business, youth board member at Alabama Possible and a mentor at the Birmingham Business Alliance.

Board member at Alabama Women in Business, youth board member at Alabama Possible and a mentor at the Birmingham Business Alliance. Education: Bachelor’s degree in mathematical optimization with a minor in consumer science from the University of Alabama.

Bachelor’s degree in mathematical optimization with a minor in consumer science from the University of Alabama. Main issues: Transparency; diversity and inclusion; open communication; and creating a substantial legacy for future generations. Supports hiring of a city manager.

Transparency; diversity and inclusion; open communication; and creating a substantial legacy for future generations. Supports hiring of a city manager. Website/social media: Facebook.com/celesteforthewest, Instagram @celesteforthewest, Twitter @celesteyarbro

BEVERLY BRICE LEBOEUF

Photo courtesy of Beverly Brice Beverly Brice LeBoeuf is running for City Council in Ward 2.

Age: 74

74 Political experience: Has served on the Board of Zoning Adjustments since December 2014.

Has served on the Board of Zoning Adjustments since December 2014. Professional experience: Former reporter for the Homewood At Large blog.

Former reporter for the Homewood At Large blog. Civic experience: Volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, with various programs at Trinity United Methodist Church and with the VITA program for United Way of Central Alabama

Volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, with various programs at Trinity United Methodist Church and with the VITA program for United Way of Central Alabama Education: Bachelor of Arts in English from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Bachelor of Arts in English from University of Alabama at Birmingham. Main issues: Transparency – wants to start monthly email or blog for Ward 2 residents, wants to update city website and wants to post legal notices across all platforms. In commercial and residential development, wants to use her experience on BZA to bring unique perspective.

Transparency – wants to start monthly email or blog for Ward 2 residents, wants to update city website and wants to post legal notices across all platforms. In commercial and residential development, wants to use her experience on BZA to bring unique perspective. Website/social media: facebook.com/beverlyleboeufward2.

JUSTIN LIMBAUGH

Photo courtesy of Justin Limbaug Justin Limbaugh is running for Homewood City Council in Ward 2.

Age: 40

40 Political experience: First time running for office.

First time running for office. Professional experience: Systems engineer.

Systems engineer. Civic experience: Established the West Homewood Neighborhood Association as a state and federally recognized nonprofit organization. Maintains westhomewood.org to send updates to West Homewood neighbors.

Established the West Homewood Neighborhood Association as a state and federally recognized nonprofit organization. Maintains westhomewood.org to send updates to West Homewood neighbors. Education: Bachelor’s in computer engineering from Auburn University

Bachelor’s in computer engineering from Auburn University Main issues: Establish trailhead facility for Shades Creek Greenway trail. Record, upload or stream online all public meetings. Promises to show up on time to all council meetings.

Establish trailhead facility for Shades Creek Greenway trail. Record, upload or stream online all public meetings. Promises to show up on time to all council meetings. Website/social media: justinlimbaugh.com or facebook.com/limbaughforwesthomewood.

ANDREW WOLVERTON

Photo courtesy of Andrew Wolverton. Ward 2 representative Andrew Wolverton will run for reelection.

Age: 36

36 Political experience: Elected to represent Ward 2 in 2016. Member of Public Safety, Public Works and Planning and Development Committees.

Elected to represent Ward 2 in 2016. Member of Public Safety, Public Works and Planning and Development Committees. Professional experience: Senior physical therapist at Children’s Rehabilitation Service.

Senior physical therapist at Children’s Rehabilitation Service. Civic experience: Chairman of the board for Iron Kid Ministries.

Chairman of the board for Iron Kid Ministries. Education: Received bachelor’s degree in exercise science after attending University of Washington and Seattle Pacific University. Doctorate of physical therapy from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Received bachelor’s degree in exercise science after attending University of Washington and Seattle Pacific University. Doctorate of physical therapy from University of Alabama at Birmingham. Main issues: Continue representing Ward 2’s interests in the city. Improve walkability and connectivity. Completion of projects like Phase 2 of the Shades Creek Greenway trail and the revitalization of Green Springs Highway corridor. Will advocate and support community events such as the West Homewood Farmer’s Market, Streetfest and Back 2 School Bash.

Continue representing Ward 2’s interests in the city. Improve walkability and connectivity. Completion of projects like Phase 2 of the Shades Creek Greenway trail and the revitalization of Green Springs Highway corridor. Will advocate and support community events such as the West Homewood Farmer’s Market, Streetfest and Back 2 School Bash. Website/social media: wolvertonward2.wixsite.com/homewood or facebook.com/wolvertonward2.

CANDIDATES - WARD 3, PLACE 1

WALT HARRIS

Photo/Erin Nelson Starnes Media Walt Harris.

Age: 37

37 Political experience: First run for municipal office

First run for municipal office Professional experience: Professional mixed martial artist.

Professional mixed martial artist. Civic experience: Co-founded Aniah’s Heart nonprofit.

Co-founded Aniah’s Heart nonprofit. Education: Associate’s degree in physical education with a minor in business from Chipola College.

Associate’s degree in physical education with a minor in business from Chipola College. Main issues: Sidewalk connectivity for Lakeshore Estates neighborhood and walkability to Shades Creek Greenway trail. Continue the effort to revitalize Green Springs Highway. School resource officers for schools in Ward 3. Give citizens in Ward 3 an open line of communication via email, text, etc. Create initiatives to unify Homewood. Find alternative measures to educate law enforcement — believes defunding the police is not the answer.

Sidewalk connectivity for Lakeshore Estates neighborhood and walkability to Shades Creek Greenway trail. Continue the effort to revitalize Green Springs Highway. School resource officers for schools in Ward 3. Give citizens in Ward 3 an open line of communication via email, text, etc. Create initiatives to unify Homewood. Find alternative measures to educate law enforcement — believes defunding the police is not the answer. Website/social media: Walt Harris for Homewood City Council Ward 3, Place 1 on Facebook.

NICK SIMS

Photo courtesy of Nick Sims Nick Sims will run for a seat on Homewood City Council in the 2020 election.

Age: 42

42 Political experience: First run for municipal office. Involved with policy work throughout his career.

First run for municipal office. Involved with policy work throughout his career. Professional experience: Six years of experience working as a city planner for the Jefferson County Commission and the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham.

Six years of experience working as a city planner for the Jefferson County Commission and the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham. Civic experience: Actively involved with the Sidewalk Film Festival. Has coached youth sports for his 13-year-old son.

Actively involved with the Sidewalk Film Festival. Has coached youth sports for his 13-year-old son. Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of South Alabama and a master’s in public administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of South Alabama and a master’s in public administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Main issues: Focus on shaping formal and informal policies and practices to better serve individuals who are marginalized in the community. Making the government’s decision-making process known, consistent and available to the public. Emphasis on supporting local brick and mortar businesses as well as fostering entrepreneurship in the community.

Focus on shaping formal and informal policies and practices to better serve individuals who are marginalized in the community. Making the government’s decision-making process known, consistent and available to the public. Emphasis on supporting local brick and mortar businesses as well as fostering entrepreneurship in the community. Website/social media: simsforward3.com or facebook.com/sims.hwd3 or on Instagram @simsforward3.

BRADY WILSON

Brady Wilson.

Age: 48

48 Political experience: Has served on the city of Homewood Planning Commission since 2016.

Has served on the city of Homewood Planning Commission since 2016. Professional experience: Wholesale insurance broker specializing in professional liability.

Wholesale insurance broker specializing in professional liability. Civic experience: Past president of the Homewood Knights of Columbus Council 4304. Served as chairman of the Our Lady of Sorrows Fourth of July Festival for two years and served as a de facto member of the OLS Parish Council. Current trustee of OLS Parish Council.

Past president of the Homewood Knights of Columbus Council 4304. Served as chairman of the Our Lady of Sorrows Fourth of July Festival for two years and served as a de facto member of the OLS Parish Council. Current trustee of OLS Parish Council. Education: Bachelor’s degree from the University of South Alabama.

Bachelor’s degree from the University of South Alabama. Main issues: Accountability and listening to citizens. Promote and support civil rights. Protect schools and property values. Need calculated and responsible plans for economic development. Increase efforts to revitalize Green Springs Highway. Provide pedestrian access for the Lakeshore Estates neighborhood to Edgewood and the Shades Creek Greenway trail.

Accountability and listening to citizens. Promote and support civil rights. Protect schools and property values. Need calculated and responsible plans for economic development. Increase efforts to revitalize Green Springs Highway. Provide pedestrian access for the Lakeshore Estates neighborhood to Edgewood and the Shades Creek Greenway trail. Website/social media: facebook.com/brady.wilsonforalabama.3.

CANDIDATES - WARD 3, PLACE 2

WALTER JONES

Ward 3 Representative Walter Jones

Age: 51

51 Political experience: Served on the Homewood City Council from 1996-2004 and from 2008 to present. Appointed as the Homewood City Council president pro-tempore in 2000. Has chaired the Finance Committee since 2012.

Served on the Homewood City Council from 1996-2004 and from 2008 to present. Appointed as the Homewood City Council president pro-tempore in 2000. Has chaired the Finance Committee since 2012. Professional experience: National account manager at ADP.

National account manager at ADP. Civic experience: He served on the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority Board of Directors representing Homewood from 2006-12. He has served on the Homewood Board of Education Strategic Planning Committee. He was a representative from the 6th Congressional District on the Committee on Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations. He served as a delegate from Homewood for the Alabama League of Municipalities. He also served on several revitalization committees including Edgewood and Green Springs revitalization.

He served on the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority Board of Directors representing Homewood from 2006-12. He has served on the Homewood Board of Education Strategic Planning Committee. He was a representative from the 6th Congressional District on the Committee on Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations. He served as a delegate from Homewood for the Alabama League of Municipalities. He also served on several revitalization committees including Edgewood and Green Springs revitalization. Education: Bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Alabama. Master’s in business administration from Samford University.

Bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Alabama. Master’s in business administration from Samford University. Main issues: Continue the work of the Finance Committee. Continue supporting the Homewood Board of Education with dedicated funding already in place. Finalize revitalization projects on Green Springs Highway and the Greenway Trail. Continue work with ALDOT to get the Diverging Diamond project started on Lakeshore Drive and Interstate 65. Develop and implement a Youth City Council for educating young people on serving the community. Continue targeting areas for additional sidewalks and improved street improvements. Collaboration with police chief Tim Ross to keep crime rates down and further improve.

Continue the work of the Finance Committee. Continue supporting the Homewood Board of Education with dedicated funding already in place. Finalize revitalization projects on Green Springs Highway and the Greenway Trail. Continue work with ALDOT to get the Diverging Diamond project started on Lakeshore Drive and Interstate 65. Develop and implement a Youth City Council for educating young people on serving the community. Continue targeting areas for additional sidewalks and improved street improvements. Collaboration with police chief Tim Ross to keep crime rates down and further improve. Website/social media: facebook.com/walterjoneshwd3.

FRANCES NANCE

Age: 35

35 Political experience: First run for municipal office. Has coordinated state senate campaigns.

First run for municipal office. Has coordinated state senate campaigns. Professional experience: Former teller at Regions Bank.

Former teller at Regions Bank. Civic experience: Volunteers with the Hall-Kent Elementary School PTO. Former volunteer at Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

Volunteers with the Hall-Kent Elementary School PTO. Former volunteer at Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Education: Some college at Samford University.

Some college at Samford University. Main issues: Looks forward to listening to and addressing concerns of her constituents. Wants to be a voice for groups who may have been overlooked. Believes she can bring fresh perspective to council. Preserve the community’s character and help it evolve.

MARK B. QUIMBY

Mark Quimby.

Age: 38

38 Political experience: First run for municipal office.

First run for municipal office. Professional experience: Regional manager of southwestern and major projects at Security Engineers Inc.

Regional manager of southwestern and major projects at Security Engineers Inc. Civic experience: Chair of Jefferson State Community College’s Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Advisory Committee. Board member and SSRP sector chief for Birmingham Member’s Alliance of InfraGard. Former sergeant in a USMC ground combat unit with multiple deployments. Former president of UAB Police’s Campus Watch program. Former chapter chair of Birmingham’s chapter of ASIS International.

Chair of Jefferson State Community College’s Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Advisory Committee. Board member and SSRP sector chief for Birmingham Member’s Alliance of InfraGard. Former sergeant in a USMC ground combat unit with multiple deployments. Former president of UAB Police’s Campus Watch program. Former chapter chair of Birmingham’s chapter of ASIS International. Education: Bachelor’s degree in homeland security and emergency management from Ashford University. Master’s degree in criminal justice: advanced counterterrorism and home-land security from Southern New Hampshire University.

Bachelor’s degree in homeland security and emergency management from Ashford University. Master’s degree in criminal justice: advanced counterterrorism and home-land security from Southern New Hampshire University. Main issues: Continuing the push to improve the Ward 3 strip of Green Springs Highway. Connecting pedestrian sidewalks where it is logical and financially feasible to do so. Protect the property value and curb appeal of residents and business owners by ensuring related codes are followed. Push for a full-time city manager to add efficiency and better coordination to day-to-day city operations. Aid key stakeholders in pushing for an evaluation/improvements to our infrastructure, specifically the stormwater system. Create a culture of civic engagement within the constituency.

CANDIDATES - WARD 4, PLACE 1

KENT HAINES

Photo courtesy of Kent Haines Kent Haines announced he is running in the 2020 municipal election for Homewood City Council in Ward 4, Place 1.

Age: 34

34 Political experience: First run for municipal office.

First run for municipal office. Professional experience: Instructor at UAB in the math department. Former middle school math teacher.

Instructor at UAB in the math department. Former middle school math teacher. Civic experience: Member of the executive committee for the WBHM Junior Board and member of the Israel-World Jewry Bureau for the Birmingham Jewish Federation. Publishes a free, weekly newsletter teaching parents how to play math games at home with their children. Has previously run free game workshops for children at the Homewood Public Library.

Member of the executive committee for the WBHM Junior Board and member of the Israel-World Jewry Bureau for the Birmingham Jewish Federation. Publishes a free, weekly newsletter teaching parents how to play math games at home with their children. Has previously run free game workshops for children at the Homewood Public Library. Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics from Brown University and a Master of Science degree in math education from the University of Pennsylvania.

Bachelor’s degree in economics from Brown University and a Master of Science degree in math education from the University of Pennsylvania. Main issues: Improve city’s communication with its residents. Develop a citywide vision for the future of Homewood so the city can foster development that is in line with that vision. Create a city manager position to run the day-to-day operations of the city.

Improve city’s communication with its residents. Develop a citywide vision for the future of Homewood so the city can foster development that is in line with that vision. Create a city manager position to run the day-to-day operations of the city. Website/social media: facebook.com/kenthaines4homewood or kenthaines.com.

BARRY SMITH

Photo courtesy of Brit Huckabay Ward 4’s Barry Smith is seeking reelection for City Council.

Age: 50

50 Political experience: Has served as the Ward 4, Place 1 representative on the Homewood City Council for six years. Serves on the Finance Committee and chairs the Special Issues Committee.

Has served as the Ward 4, Place 1 representative on the Homewood City Council for six years. Serves on the Finance Committee and chairs the Special Issues Committee. Civic experience: Former council liaison to the Arts Council and now serves as the liaison to the Homewood Historic Preservation Commission. Served as the chair of the Leadership Recruitment Committee on the Homewood City Schools Foundation Board and was on the Communication Committee. Served as the secretary of the board for the College Choice Foundation and has served in numerous leadership roles at Trinity United Methodist Church. An active volunteer for the Element Student Ministry at Trinity and has delivered Meals on Wheels to area seniors for over 17 years.

Former council liaison to the Arts Council and now serves as the liaison to the Homewood Historic Preservation Commission. Served as the chair of the Leadership Recruitment Committee on the Homewood City Schools Foundation Board and was on the Communication Committee. Served as the secretary of the board for the College Choice Foundation and has served in numerous leadership roles at Trinity United Methodist Church. An active volunteer for the Element Student Ministry at Trinity and has delivered Meals on Wheels to area seniors for over 17 years. Education: Bachelor’s degree in communication with a focus on journalism from Mississippi State University. Master’s degree in journalism from the University of Alabama.

Bachelor’s degree in communication with a focus on journalism from Mississippi State University. Master’s degree in journalism from the University of Alabama. Main issues: Connectivity and walkability in Homewood. Find a solution to the odor and noise problems in West Homewood. Study infrastructure issues throughout the city, particularly the aging stormwater system.

CANDIDATES - WARD 4, PLACE 2

EVAN BATES

Evan Bates Ward 4's Evan Bates is running for City Council in the 2020 municipal electio.n

Age: 50

50 Political experience: First run for municipal office

First run for municipal office Professional experience: Manages a small business in Homewood called EnPower Solutions.

Manages a small business in Homewood called EnPower Solutions. Education: Bachelor’s degrees in both mechanical engineering and in international affairs from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Master’s degree in business administration from the University of Virginia.

Bachelor’s degrees in both mechanical engineering and in international affairs from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Master’s degree in business administration from the University of Virginia. Main issues: Keeping the character of Homewood neighborhoods. Taking a commonsense approach to preserve the character and charm of Edgewood and downtown Homewood. Continue to increase the availability of grassy spaces within the park system. Finding a positive development plan for West Oxmoor that enhances the West Homewood community while preserving its character. Creating a plan to preserve historic Rosedale.

Keeping the character of Homewood neighborhoods. Taking a commonsense approach to preserve the character and charm of Edgewood and downtown Homewood. Continue to increase the availability of grassy spaces within the park system. Finding a positive development plan for West Oxmoor that enhances the West Homewood community while preserving its character. Creating a plan to preserve historic Rosedale. Website/social media: Facebook: @evanbatesloveshwd, Twitter:@batesloveshwd, Web: evanbatesloveshwd.com.

JALETE NELMS

Photo courtesy of Jalete Nelms Jalete Nelms is running for Homewood City Council.

Age: 52

52 Political experience: Former constituent services representative in the U.S. Senate for Sen. Richard Shelby and former constituent services representative in the U.S. House of Representatives for Congresswoman Terri Sewell. Has also been active over the past 20 years in local, state and federal campaigns.

Former constituent services representative in the U.S. Senate for Sen. Richard Shelby and former constituent services representative in the U.S. House of Representatives for Congresswoman Terri Sewell. Has also been active over the past 20 years in local, state and federal campaigns. Professional experience: Program coordinator at UAB. Previously worked eight years at Samford University.

Program coordinator at UAB. Previously worked eight years at Samford University. Civic experience: Participation in the City of Homewood Tree Commission, the Homewood City Schools Board of Education Technology Advising Committee and the Homewood City Schools Board of Education Strategic Planning Committee. Former PTO president at Edgewood Elementary School and former member of Junior League of Birmingham. Project Corporate Leadership graduate and former United Way Campaign Volunteer Coordinator for Southern Progress Corporation.

Participation in the City of Homewood Tree Commission, the Homewood City Schools Board of Education Technology Advising Committee and the Homewood City Schools Board of Education Strategic Planning Committee. Former PTO president at Edgewood Elementary School and former member of Junior League of Birmingham. Project Corporate Leadership graduate and former United Way Campaign Volunteer Coordinator for Southern Progress Corporation. Education: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Montevallo in speech and communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.

Bachelor’s degree from the University of Montevallo in speech and communications with an emphasis in broadcasting. Main issues: Enhance current projects involving green space in Homewood. Create pockets within the city limits for dog parks. Improve the ability for constituents to connect with elected officials.

CANDIDATE - WARD 5, PLACE 1

JENNIFER ANDRESS

Age: 51

51 Political experience: Has served one term as Ward 5 representative.

Has served one term as Ward 5 representative. Professional experience: Marketing director, coach and trainer at Resolute Running Training Center.

Marketing director, coach and trainer at Resolute Running Training Center. Civic experience: State Commissioner on the Red Mountain Greenway Recreational Area Commission. A two-term member of the board of directors of Girls on The Run Birmingham in addition to the Woolley Institute for Spoken Language Education. Member of the Kiwanis Club of Homewood and Mountain Brook. Spent 10 years as an officer serving the Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs and the Service Guild. Served as the president of the Birmingham Track Club from 2012-15 and as the Shades Cahaba PTO president in 2012-13. Served on the board of directors at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. Graduate of the 2020 class of Leadership Birmingham. Active member at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood.

State Commissioner on the Red Mountain Greenway Recreational Area Commission. A two-term member of the board of directors of Girls on The Run Birmingham in addition to the Woolley Institute for Spoken Language Education. Member of the Kiwanis Club of Homewood and Mountain Brook. Spent 10 years as an officer serving the Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs and the Service Guild. Served as the president of the Birmingham Track Club from 2012-15 and as the Shades Cahaba PTO president in 2012-13. Served on the board of directors at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. Graduate of the 2020 class of Leadership Birmingham. Active member at Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood. Education: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin and master’s in business administration degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin and master’s in business administration degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Main issues: Finish the pedestrian bridge project over U.S. 280 on Hollywood Boulevard. Establish a city manager position. Continue improving pedestrian access in her ward and across Homewood.

Finish the pedestrian bridge project over U.S. 280 on Hollywood Boulevard. Establish a city manager position. Continue improving pedestrian access in her ward and across Homewood. Website/social media: facebook.com/andress4hwd.

CANDIDATES - WARD 5, PLACE 2

JEFF FOSTER

Jeff Foster.

Age: 40

40 Political experience: Spent the last nine years serving as both a member and vice chair of the Board of Zoning Adjustments and the Planning Commission.

Spent the last nine years serving as both a member and vice chair of the Board of Zoning Adjustments and the Planning Commission. Professional experience: Program director at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the division of clinical immunology and rheumatology, and deputy director of the Center for Outcomes and Effectiveness Research and Education.

Program director at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the division of clinical immunology and rheumatology, and deputy director of the Center for Outcomes and Effectiveness Research and Education. Main issues: Ensure purposeful, strategic planning and development of downtown. Supports hiring of a full-time city administrator. Wants city website to have a portal for residents to report non-emergency issues. City website should serve as a central hub for city news, updates and business. City should provide an option to submit forms electronically. Stormwater Management plan needs more defined guidance for property owners and developers.

Ensure purposeful, strategic planning and development of downtown. Supports hiring of a full-time city administrator. Wants city website to have a portal for residents to report non-emergency issues. City website should serve as a central hub for city news, updates and business. City should provide an option to submit forms electronically. Stormwater Management plan needs more defined guidance for property owners and developers. Website/social media: foster4ward5.com.

JOHN HARDIN

John Hardin.

Age: 60

60 Political experience: Appointed to City Council in November 2019.

Appointed to City Council in November 2019. Professional experience: Partner in Shannon Waltchack, LLC.

Partner in Shannon Waltchack, LLC. Civic experience: Active in his church and the community at large. He is a board member of the downtown YMCA, Villa Maria HUD Housing and St. Vincent’s Hospital Foundation, and he is a founding board member of Leadership Shelby County. At the Diocese of Birmingham, he is Property Committee chair and serves on the Finance Council. He also has been named Top 40 under 40 by Birmingham Business Journal.

Active in his church and the community at large. He is a board member of the downtown YMCA, Villa Maria HUD Housing and St. Vincent’s Hospital Foundation, and he is a founding board member of Leadership Shelby County. At the Diocese of Birmingham, he is Property Committee chair and serves on the Finance Council. He also has been named Top 40 under 40 by Birmingham Business Journal. Education: Bachelor’s degree in business and master’s degree in real estate from Texas A&M.

Bachelor’s degree in business and master’s degree in real estate from Texas A&M. Main issues: Continuing to increase the sidewalks in Homewood. Hiring a city manager. Keeping Homewood fiscally sound.

Continuing to increase the sidewalks in Homewood. Hiring a city manager. Keeping Homewood fiscally sound. Website/social media: hardin4homewood.com or facebook.com/hardin4homewood.

ZACHARY ISBELL

Photo courtesy of Zach Isbell Ward 5's Zach Isbell is running for City Council in the 2020 elections.

Age: 28

28 Political experience: First run for municipal office.

First run for municipal office. Professional experience: Founded a501(c)3 organization called Project Homewood.

Founded a501(c)3 organization called Project Homewood. Civic experience: Current appointee of the 2020 Census Committee and the Homewood Abatement Board. Previously served on the Homewood Environmental Commission.

Current appointee of the 2020 Census Committee and the Homewood Abatement Board. Previously served on the Homewood Environmental Commission. Education: Some schooling at Auburn University.

Some schooling at Auburn University. Main issues: The establishment of a Community Police Review Board. Increased community engagement and transparency. Support for community programs for families and the Homewood City School System.

The establishment of a Community Police Review Board. Increased community engagement and transparency. Support for community programs for families and the Homewood City School System. Website/social media: facebook.com/zachisbell4hwd.

IMPORTANT DATES

Aug. 25 Election day

Election day Sept. 1: Certificates of election will be issued to candidates who receive majority vote.

Certificates of election will be issued to candidates who receive majority vote. Oct. 6: Runoff election day if runoff is needed.

Runoff election day if runoff is needed. Nov. 2: Newly elected officials take office.

POLLING LOCATIONS