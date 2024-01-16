Homewood Board of Education set to host 'Safe and Healthy Homewood Collaborative' on Jan. 23

The Homewood Board of Education is set to host the "Safe and Healthy Homewood Collaborative" on Jan. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The collaborative event aims to address and find solutions to challenges faced by the youth in the community, including issues like teen suicide, drug and alcohol abuse, and risky social media behaviors.

Participants can choose to engage in the collaborative either in person or virtually via Google Meet.

Those interested can contact the organizers at coalition@homewood.k12.al.us.