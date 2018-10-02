Council to vote on business license fee changes

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Special Issues Committee Oct. 1, 2018 A representative from Norris Injury Lawyers shows special issues committee members the plans for a possible renovation of 201 Vulcan Road to house the law firm's office, on Oct. 1, 2018.

The Homewood City Council is looking at a number of changes to its business license fee structure, which will be voted on at the Oct. 8 council meeting.

On Oct. 1, Finance Director Robert Burgett presented the council's finance committee with his proposed changes, most of which, he said, would bring Homewood's fees closer to those of its municipal neighbors.

Burgett said the current license fee for general contractors ranges from $200 to $500, based on $200,000 to $500,000 in gross annual revenue. Due to the high value of construction, especially new residences, in Homewood, he suggested the city set a new upper cap of a $2,500 license fee correlating with up to $2,500,000 in annual revenue.

Running a real estate and rental business in Homewood requires a $100 business license, but Burgett suggested they add an extra charge of 1/5 of 1 percent of gross annual income. This would not impact families renting out a single home, but would draw additional revenue from larger real estate and rental companies.

Burgett also suggested the city up its retail liquor license fee from $250 to $350 and add a $100 flat fee for professional offices such as doctors, veterinarians and architects, which currently do not have a business license fee.

The proposed changes to the ordinance also include a $35 fee for returned checks and possible removal of the requirement of some license renewal paperwork, depending on approval from the city attorney.

The council's public safety committee also moved to table discussion of an ordinance for operation of Bird scooters and similar companies.

The city issued a moratorium on the operation of Bird, a company that offers motorized scooters for the public to use and drop off via app, in September after concerns with their business practices and safety.

The council's original plan was to discuss options for an ordinance that would address the unique features of "shared mobility" companies like Bird. However, city attorney Mike Kendrick told the public safety committee that many Alabama cities are waiting on the state Legislature to consider how it wants to handle the issue, especially since the scooters are not considered street legal.

The committee decided to table the issue until more information was available, though Ward 1 Councilor Andy Gwaltney said the city should consider being open-minded in its approach to dealing with Bird, as that could set the tone for its interactions with other startups and new business models.

Other news of note from the Oct. 1 committee meetings: