Council questions Bird Scooters over 'unprofessional' practices

× 1 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Bird Scooters Servando Esparza speaks on behalf of Bird, a motorized scooter company, to the City Council on Sept. 10. × 2 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Gynecologic Cancer Month Mayor Scott McBrayer reads a resolution declaring September Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month, with Homewood resident and cancer survivor Cheryl Bourn. Prev Next

Bird, a new transportation company based on motorized scooters, placed “nests” of their scooters around Homewood on Aug. 28 without an announcement or applying for a business license. At the Sept. 10 City Council meeting, council members made their displeasure with that business approach clear.

Servando Esparza, Bird’s senior manager of government relations for the region, came to the meeting to talk more about how Bird works and broach the possibility of working with the City Council to fix what he called “frustrations” with the company operating without a license. Bird has applied for a license since its initial launch in Homewood.

However, Ward 5 Rep. Peter Wright called their approach “incredibly unprofessional,” and several other council members voiced their concerns.

“You can’t just be flippant about that,” Wright said.

“It was a bit of a shock,” Ward 4 Rep. Barry Smith said. “We don’t typically appreciate people coming to get their business license after they launch.”

The police department impounded 51 Bird scooters found on public property around Homewood, and Esparza said Bird has reclaimed those and any others shown on GPS to be on private property in the city.

Bird is a California-based company that offers motorized scooters intended for short rides that are too far to walk but too short to drive, Esparza said. The scooters are GPS-tracked and unlocked with an app, charging customers $1 to unlock and 20 cents per minute. Their max speed is 15 miles per hour, he said.

The scooters must be charged every night, so Esparza said Bird employees gather them at around 8 p.m. daily and return them to their “nests” around the city, chosen based on foot traffic, around 7 a.m.

City attorney Mike Kendrick said he has found it is Bird’s practice “all over the country” to launch in a similar way as they did in Homewood, placing the scooters out overnight without licensing.

While the business license issue was a major concern for the council, they also had concerns about the safety of the scooters. Bird has an age limit of 18 or older to use the scooters, enforced by scanning a driver’s license to set up an account, but Smith noted that she has seen parents unlock the scooters for their kids. Esparza said they encourage people to report improper use of the scooters, which can result in a user being warned and then banned from the app.

Safety of riders was also a concern, as the scooters don’t come with helmets. Esparza said riders must view a safety slideshow before their first ride and can request a Bird helmet be mailed to them, but Wright said that does little to protect riders in the short term.

Esparza said Bird provides indemnification agreements to cities, but Ward 4 Rep. Alex Wyatt pointed out that those don’t do much good if they aren’t provided and signed before the business begins operation.

Esparza said he was “encouraged by the high level of interest” from Homewood residents about the scooters. Ward 5 Rep. Jennifer Andress said she had heard from residents interested in using them as well, but no other council members said they had heard from people on the matter.

Since Bird is a new form of transportation company, Kendrick said existing city regulations don’t properly apply to it. The City Council voted on a 60-day moratorium on operating the scooters in city limits, while they discuss new ordinances and whether to allow the company to operate.

Kendrick encouraged Esparza to provide information on regulations or agreements made with other cities as Homewood discusses the issue.

The council also: