City cuts ribbon for new Patriot Park pool

A group of kids helped Mayor Scott McBrayer cut the ribbon on the new Patriot Park pool on Friday, May 3. Then, they got to be the first to try it out.

City Council and Park Board members, as well as residents, came to enjoy the new pool's grand opening on Friday afternoon. The splash pad opens to the public on Monday, May 6, at 9 a.m., and the full pool opens on May 18.

"It's going to be an incredible summer," McBrayer said.

He recalled when he was on the council, a developer wanted to turn the land where Patriot Park now sits into apartments. While that was turned down, the property sat vacant a number of years before the city slowly started adding amenities.

The park includes a walking path, open lawn, playground and restroom facilities. The new pool, which sits between the main park and the senior center, includes lap lanes, a slide, splash pad, zero-entry shallow end and a mushroom water feature.

The city also cut the ribbon on its new athletic complex in West Homewood Park this week.

"Every time someone says Homewood can't get any better, we have another ribbon-cutting," McBrayer said.

Learn more about the pool's schedule and memberships here.