Patriot Park pool set to open

The Patriot Park aquatic center, including a pool, slide, splash pad and concessions and eating area, is expected to welcome its first visitors in May.

The new aquatic center at Patriot Park will welcome its first visitors this month.

Homewood Parks & Recreation Athletic Director Jakob Stephens said the grand opening will be May 3, and the pool’s splash pad will open after school and on weekends beginning Monday, May 6. After that, the full aquatic center will open once lifeguards are hired.

The May and June calendar for Parks & Recreation shows May 18 as the first day the pool will be completely open.

The new facility includes a water slide, zero-entry shallow end, lap lanes, a splash pad and a “mushroom” water feature. There is also a pool deck with seating and a building that includes concessions and restrooms. The city built new parking lots as well for the facility, located next to the Senior Center.

From May 6-17, the splash pad will be open 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. On May 18, the entire Patriot Park facility will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

After the opening day, Patriot Park’s pool and splash pad will open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.

The city’s other pool, at Central Park, will open May 24. It will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Saturday. The Central pool’s Sunday hours are 1-6 p.m.

In April, the Parks & Recreation Department announced a rate increase for members. The new annual rate for total access memberships — including the Homewood and Lee Community Centers, the Senior Center (for members older than 55) and both pools — is now $175 for the first household member and $40 for each additional member, capped at $350 if the rate is paid upfront.

For members who would rather pay monthly, the new rate is $20 for the first household member and $4 for each additional member. After a 12-month contract, monthly memberships continue to renew until the member provides 30 days written notice.

Senior membership is $70 annually for members older than 55, with an additional $10 for a second member older than 55 and $40 for members younger than that age.

Homewood residents can purchase memberships at the Homewood Community Center business office, 1632 Oxmoor Road.