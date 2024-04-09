City Council approves move to brighten sidewalks

× Expand Screenshot from a Homewood City Council meeting video An example of a Rainworks invisible stencil piece of artwork that appears like magic on concrete when wet.

The Carpenters sang in the early '70s that rainy days and Mondays always get me down.

But after the Homewood City Council approved the Homewood Arts Council’s use of Rainworks visible-when-wet stencils, folks in Homewood will only look down on rainy days to see what uplifting messages and art will magically appear.

The council approved the committee’s recommendation to give the Arts Council permission to place the appearing stencils in city rights of way.

Council President Alex Wyatt made it clear that the action was simply to give the Arts Council permission to work in the right of way. Committee members expressed concern during their meeting on April 1 about the city determining what messages and art will be displayed.

Council member Barry Smith said residents will have to be patient as they await the appearing-when-wet art.

“It’s probably not going to happen until next budget year,” she said.

