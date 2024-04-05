Homewod City Council to take up invisible sidewalk art Monday

× Expand Screenshot from a Homewood City Council meeting video An example of a Rainworks invisible stencil piece of artwork that appears like magic on concerte when wet.

Rainy days could become welcome events in Homewood if the Arts Council has its way.

Members of the Arts Council appeared before the Special Issues Committee of the Homewood City Council this week to seek permission to apply invisible stencil messages to concrete in the city right of way. When wet, those invisible messages will appear like magic.

Rainworks, the company that produces the invisible-until-wet application, says on its website that, “Rainy days are no longer dreary days.”

“It's just really light-hearted, fun messaging that's a surprise on a rainy day,” Arts Council President Beverly LeBoeuf said. “It can brighten people's day and give them pride in the city that they live in.”

LeBoeuf envisioned parents of young children putting them in their raincoats and rain boots and setting out to see what messages pop up around the park.

“I think it would be great for some of the businesses, just around the downtown area,” she said. “People just walking around, just to be able to have some visibility with it. Just being a surprise. It's not something you expect. Sidewalks are dirty. Streets are dirty, and this is a really fun way to highlight it for you.”

While committee members seemed receptive to the pop-up art displays, some were concerned about unintended consequences.

“How do we control the message?” Councilman Walter Jones asked. “I’ve done some research on this, and there’s been some really controversial stuff all over the country. We’ve had issues with murals. I’m struggling with who is going oversee this and control the message in what we put out there.”

Council President Alex Wyatt said it could become problematic if the city were to start having to make choices about what to approve or not approve. “I don’t think we ought to be involved as arbiters,” he said. “I do think it’s better that it’s centralized with the Arts Council rather than just saying, ‘Anyone who wants to go do one can do one.’”

The committee agreed to giving the Arts Council permission to place the appearing stencils in city rights of way, sending the matter to the full council on Monday, April 8, for a final vote.

During the Finance Committee meeting this week, Wyatt thanked Councilwomen Jennifer Andress and Barry Smith for staffing a table at Taste of Homewood as residents signed a petition seeking a vote for a potential change in government. Wyatt said he’s set to speak at the May Homewood Chamber of Commerce meeting, and he’ll be talking about the petition.

Smith said she’s secured a tent for petition signatures during We Love Homewood Day.

The Finance Committee recommended approval of a budget amendment, transferring $40,000 from salaries to wages as the Fire Department hires part-time workers until it can hire full-timers. The committee also recommended approval of having the mayor sign an agreement for an addition to Fire Station No. 3.

The Public Safety Committee recommended approval of a request for a no parking striping and signage near 1665 28th Ave. S.

Each committee action goes to the full council on Monday.

