Not Your Mama’s Book Club: How Loneliness Leads Us to Each Other

This discussion group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. via Zoom.

What if we wade into the waters of loneliness to see what we find there instead of turning away because we’re afraid they will engulf us? We might discover our loneliness helps us understand ways we belong. Charlotte Donlon, author of The Great Belonging: How Loneliness Leads Us to Each Other, will discuss various angles of loneliness and belonging and offer a few tools that can help us feel more connected to ourselves and others.

