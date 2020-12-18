Homewood Senior Center Book Club: Furious Hours by Casey Ceo
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
This book club for seniors meets every third Thursday at 1 p.m. via Zoom.
This compelling tale is at once a true-crime thriller, a courtroom drama, and a miniature biography of Harper Lee.
Registration required.
Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.
