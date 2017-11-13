The Reset: Cross-country wins 6th straight title

× Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood Cross-Country Homewood High School junior Will Stone won his second straight Class 6A boys state title at the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships, held Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Oakville, Alabama.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. Here is the tenth installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood High School football team put together an incredible comeback to beat Fort Payne, 28-21, in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday. Read the full recap here.

This week, the Patriots host Clay-Chalkville in a second round game.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Homewood High School junior Will Stone led the Patriots boys cross-country team to its sixth consecutive state title at Saturday’s AHSAA state meet. The Homewood girls placed second behind a strong showing from sophomore Celie Jackson. Click here for a full recap of the action.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood High School boys basketball team opened its season with a 63-38 win over Hueytown on Tuesday. Logan Padgett posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, while freshman Tre Roberson scored 13 points.

The boys team continues play this week while the girls begin play under first-year coach Jazmine Powers. The girls host Hoover on Tuesday, while both teams host Spain Park on Thursday. The girls also begin play in Hewitt-Trussville's Bryant Bank Tournament over the weekend.

