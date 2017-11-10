Comeback Kids: Patriots win thriller over Fort Payne

× 1 of 30 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS Fort Payne Football Playoffs The Homewood Patriots take to the field with American flags in honor of Veterans Day during an AHSAA 6A round one playoff match against Fort Payne on November 10, 2017 at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, Al. The Patriots defeated the Wildcats 28-21 to advance to the next round. × 2 of 30 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS Fort Payne Football Playoffs Jackson Griggs (12) makes a tackle during an AHSAA 6A round one playoff match against Fort Payne on November 10, 2017 at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, Al. The Patriots defeated the Wildcats 28-21 to advance to the next round. × 3 of 30 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS Fort Payne Football Playoffs Marcus McGhee (22) is blocked from a catch during an AHSAA 6A round one playoff match against Fort Payne on November 10, 2017 at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, Al. HOMEWOOD — David Robertson was not going to be tackled.

The Homewood High School junior running back bulldozed, darted and cut for 49 yards on five carries on the Patriots’ final drive, including the 13-yard game-winner, to push Homewood past visiting Fort Payne 28-21 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night at Waldrop Stadium.

No. 7 Homewood (10-1) will host Clay-Chalkville, which beat Athens on Friday, next week.

Robertson, speaking after a sensational second half, could barely find the words. At one point, he seemed to nearly break down.

“I know I let my team down my last game [against Paul Bryant], so I had to come out here and show them what I can do,” Robertson said.

He did just that. After rushing 10 times for 30 yards in the first half, Robertson carried the ball 14 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the second half.

Down 21-0 at halftime, Homewood’s chances at making a comeback appeared bleak. The Patriots, however, bulled their way for 71 yards on 13 plays, capped by a Larkin Williams 1-yard scoring run. Parker Allen notched an interception for Homewood minutes later, and Robertson scored his first touchdown on a 9-yard run with 1:26 to play in the third quarter.

Chance Hall picked off Fort Payne quarterback Jay Tyler Ellis six plays later to give Homewood possession with 11:01 to play in the final quarter. Facing third-and-24 from their own 29-yard line, Williams connected with Wilson McCraw for a 27-yard throw and catch to continue the drive. On fourth-and-2 from the Fort Payne 36, Williams kept the ball for a 9-yard run to extend the drive again. Robertson scored five plays later on a 15-yard run, tying the game 21-21 with 4:32 to play.

“I’ll gamble in a minute,” said Homewood head coach Ben Berguson. “I did last week at Paul Bryant, too. We had to get first downs and score touchdowns.”

Homewood forced a three-and-out and got the ball back with 2:50 to play. That’s when Robertson took over the final drive. His game-winning touchdown run was set up by a 12-yard toss from Williams to McCraw on fourth-and-12 from the Fort Payne 31-yard line. Robertson scored on a 13-yard run with :28 left to seal the win.

“David Robertson was amazing this game,” Berguson said. “That may have been the best cut on that last touchdown I’ve ever seen a running back do in my life. He just exploded. I can’t even describe it.”

Robertson said the offensive line did a great job of blocking for him.

“I’m not going down,” Robertson said. “That’s what I was thinking the whole time. I’m not going down. I had to get this win for my team tonight.”

For Homewood, Robertson finished with 139 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Williams finished 16-of-25 passing for 165 yards and an interception. He rushed 22 times for 66 yards and a score. TyShawn Buckner caught six passes for 48 yards. McCraw caught three passes for 62 yards.

Fort Payne (6-5) got off to a smoldering start. Ellis hit Donald Winchester for a 24-yard score just three minutes into the game, and Matthew Shaddix rushed for a 10-yard score seven minutes later to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Ellis tossed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Colton Wells early in the second quarter to go up 21-0.

Ellis finished 13-of-20 for 155 yards with two touchdowns and as many interceptions. Shaddix rushed seven times for 57 yards.

Berguson couldn’t help but smile after the improbable win.

“That was the biggest comeback I’ve ever been a part of right there,” he said.

As Robertson spoke after the game, a Homewood coach interjected, saying that his run was the best perhaps in Homewood history, definitely in the last 20 years. Robertson grinned.

“I’ve seen that situation at practice before,” Robertson said. “I’ve done that cut many times at practice. It just came to my mind at the right time. It felt great.”

Homewood will have confidence going into the second round against Clay-Chalkville next week.

“I just told them [at halftime] they couldn’t score enough in a half to beat us,” Berguson said. “It just shows the character of our kids. You can’t spot a good football team 21 points and expect to come back like that, so we can’t do that next week for sure."