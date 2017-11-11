Stone leads Patriots to 6th straight state title

× 1 of 3 Expand Jimmy J. Mitchell Homewood Cross-Country The Homewood High School boys won their sixth consecutive state title at the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships, held Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Oakville, Alabama. × 2 of 3 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood Cross-Country Homewood High School junior Will Stone won his second straight Class 6A boys state title at the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships, held Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Oakville, Alabama. × 3 of 3 Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood Cross-Country Homewood High School sophomore Celie Jackson placed second in the Class 6A girls race at the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships, held Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Oakville, Alabama. Prev Next

OAKVILLE — The streak lives on.

Paced by Will Stone’s first-place finish, the Homewood High School boys cross-country team captured its sixth consecutive state title on Saturday at the AHSAA state meet. The Patriots bested runner-up Cullman, 54-69, to clinch the Class 6A crown.

“It’s been an odd season of running good times, but not quite what I felt like they were capable of,” head coach Lars Porter said. “They reached it today.”

Only one boys cross-country program in state history has won more consecutive state titles than Homewood. The Randolph School in Huntsville secured seven in a row from 2005-11.

Porter, who is in his sixth season at Homewood, credits his team’s continued success to the culture established by former Patriots runners.

“What it speaks to is the kids that kind of started it — the Mike Rhodys, the Alex Ngeis — that owned it and poured into the next generation,” Porter said.

That includes Stone, who led from start to finish on a cool morning at Oakville Indian Mounds Park. He completed the 5K course in 15 minutes, 46 seconds to claim his second straight state title. His nearest competitor, Florence’s Grant Brown, finished 17 seconds back.

“It wasn’t the time I wanted, but I’m definitely happy,” Stone said. “It’s not really about time for state. It’s about place.”

Stone paced a pack of three Homewood runners who earned All-State honors by finishing in the top 15. Jackson Merrell, a sophomore, placed ninth in 16:36, and Alvin Finch, a senior, placed 12th in 16:40.

Cullman tested Homewood, as four Bearcats crossed the finish line in the top 17. But their back-end depth didn’t match the Patriots. Homewood’s Azariah Kipchumba (18th, 16:59) and Logan Justice (20th, 17:03) notched top 20 performances to complete the team score.

Cullman’s fifth runner finished 42nd.

“They knew the expectations, and they’ve taken a lot of ownership of it,” Porter said. “They left it out there.”

The Homewood girls also had their best collective showing of the season, but it wasn’t enough to fend off Fort Payne. The Wildcats dethroned the defending state champions, 51-65.

But the narrow margin of defeat proved a victory in itself.

“We knew the girls’ battle was going to be what it was,” Porter said. “Fort Payne was projected to beat us by 50-plus points, ... and our girls ran absolutely their best.”

Celie Jackson, a sophomore, paved the way with a second-place finish in 18:48. She had never previously broken 19 minutes for 5K, which had been her goal all season.

“I’m so happy and excited,” Jackson said after the race. “I’ve been working so hard for this, and my goal was finally accomplished at state.”

Jackson ran by herself for the vast majority of the 6A girls race, as Florence’s Mary Claire Ridgeway pulled away early en route to a first-place finish. But Jackson separated from the chase pack and maintained a comfortable gap throughout.

“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Porter said.

Audrey Nabors joined Jackson as an All-State performer, placing 12th in 20:03. Alex Steltenpohl (17th, 20:15), Hanna Brook Gibbons (18th, 20:34) and Maris Owen (19th, 20:41) rounded out Homewood’s top five.

The Patriots finished more than 80 points ahead of third-place John Carroll.

“We were our best at the time when it counted the most,” Porter said. “That’s what I’m proud of.”