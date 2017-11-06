The Reset: Football closes regular season, cross-country rolls

× Expand Sam Chandler Homewood Cross-Country Homewood High School sophomore cross-country runner Celie Jackson won the girls race at the Class 6A, Section 3 meet, held Thursday, Nov. 2, at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. Here is the ninth installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood High School football team saw its perfect season derailed last Friday, as the Patriots lost a 13-7 decision to Paul Bryant. Click here for a full recap of the game.

The Patriots begin their playoff journey this week by playing host to Fort Payne on Friday at 7 p.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood High School girls and boys cross-country teams breezed through the Class 6A, Section 3 meet on Thursday. Click here for a full recap.

The Patriots will look to defend their state titles at Saturday’s state meet in Oakville.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood High School boys and girls basketball teams begin their seasons this week. Both teams play host to Hueytown on Tuesday evening.

-- What did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.