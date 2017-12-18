City condemns two properties in final 2017 meeting

× 1 of 3 Expand Sarah Finnegan Several homes in the Homewood area have been marked as condemned by the city. A home on Yorkshire Drive is being considered for such but was recently purchased by new owners. × 2 of 3 Expand Sarah Finnegan Several homes in the Homewood area have been marked as condemned by the city. 1701 26th Ave S × 3 of 3 Expand Sarah Finnegan Several homes in the Homewood area have been marked as condemned by the city. 1612 25th Ct. S. Prev Next

A second round of public nuisance hearings resulted in the Homewood City Council condemning two properties at its Dec. 18 meeting, with two others continued into January to see if the owners make sufficient progress in fixing dangerous and neglected conditions.

The two condemned properties are 1612 25th Court S. and 2708 17th St. S., which city inspections official Wyatt Pugh called "terribly dangerous" and "pretty shockingly bad," respectively. The problems with the properties included structural damage and being open to the elements, Pugh said.

The owner of the home on 25th Court South attended the meeting and asked for more time to improve the property, which she said has been vacant for about 12 years. A new owner purchased the 17th Street South property earlier this week and sent plans to the city council describing her intent to renovate the property. However, this did not sway the council's vote on either property.

The property owners have a 30-day period to appeal the decision, after which time the city can choose to demolish structures declared unsafe, remove overgrowth and otherwise bring the properties into compliance with zoning laws. The cost of these efforts would be placed in a tax lien on the properties.

City attorney Mike Kendrick said the owners can also choose to apply for permits to begin work repairing or demolishing the structures on their own, at which point the city can decide to delay any demolition if significant progress is being shown.

Three other properties also had public hearings tonight to consider condemnation. The first, 528 Yorkshire Drive, was dropped because a construction permit has been issued by the city and Pugh said work is active on the site.

Consideration of 2516 17th St. S. was carried over to the Jan. 16 council meeting because the new owner, who attended tonight's council meeting, has applied for a building permit and has plans to remodel and fix the hole in the home's roof and the structural issues on the front porch, among other problems Pugh identified.

The final property, 1613 25th Court S., was also carried over to Jan. 16 because the property was in less severe condition, Pugh said, and the house has been in an inheritance litigation battle. An attorney for one of the inheritors spoke to the council and said the home will be demolished and rebuilt as soon as her client receives the deed.

These two homes will be reconsidered to see if sufficient progress has been made. The home at 2531 18th Place S. will also be considered for condemnation on Jan. 16.

In its last meeting before the new year, the council also: