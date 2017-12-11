Council condemns four homes, approves lodging tax increase

× 1 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Chris Meeks Mayor Scott McBrayer presents a resolution to outgoing Parks Board member Chris Meeks on Dec. 11, 2017. × 2 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Environmental Commission Mayor Scott McBrayer presents a resolution for Tree Awareness Month to the Homewood Environmental Commission on Dec. 11, 2017. Prev Next

The city council deemed four Homewood properties unsafe tonight in the first of two sets of public hearings.

The following homes were condemned: 1705 26th Ave. S., 2522 18th Place S., 2522 Central Ave. and 1701 26th Ave. S. The property owners have a 30-day period to appeal the decision, after which time the city can choose to demolish structures declared unsafe, remove overgrowth and otherwise bring the properties into compliance with zoning laws. The cost of these efforts would be placed in a tax lien on the properties.

City attorney Mike Kendrick said the owners can also choose to apply for permits to begin work repairing or demolishing the structures on their own, at which point the city can decide to delay any demolition if significant progress is being shown.

The owner of 1705 26th Ave. S. had a lengthy discussion with council members about whether his property fit the criteria for being unsafe. City inspections official Wyatt Pugh cited overgrowth, smoke damage from a past fire, broken and open windows and a general abandoned appearance for his decision that it was unsafe, and said the owner did not respond to letters and postings on the property about the consideration to condemn it.

The owner said that he had previously done work on the home when it was considered a public nuisance due to overgrown vegetation, and that he had additional plans to renovate the home in the next few months. However, in response to questions from council members and Kendrick, the property owner said the home had not been lived in or worked on in three to four years.

The property owner and his cousin also cited financial difficulties with repairing the home.

Council members considered allowing a grace period for the owner to present an action plan for fixing the house, but ultimately voted unanimously to deem it unsafe and condemn it.

The condemned properties at 2522 Central Ave. and 1701 26th Ave. S. were recently bought by a new owner, who was also present tonight with questions about the cost of the demolition process. She said she wasn't sure whether she could demolish the homes because of the previous owners' rights of redemption, though she agreed that they were condemnable and should be torn down.

Kendrick said that once the homes were condemned, it likely would not present an issue for her to demolish the homes herself, and it would typically be cheaper than letting the city do it and place liens on the property.

Five more homes will be considered for condemnation on Dec. 18:

528 Yorkshire Dr.

2516 17th St. S.

2708 17th St. S.

1612 25th Ct. S.

1613 25th Ct. S.

Additionally, a public hearing has been set for Jan. 16, 2018, to consider condemning 2531 18th Place S.

The council also voted to approve a 3 percent increase to the lodging tax for Homewood hotels. Last week, the finance committee discussed a 2 percent increase to the tax, but Ward 5 Representative Peter Wright gained consensus among enough council members to amend the tax upward.

This increase brings the lodging tax to 21 percent, of which Homewood would receive 10 percent, and puts the city on a level with the highest lodging tax rates in Jefferson County.

Ward 2 Representative Mike Higginbotham opposed the increase, saying he would have preferred to make a 2 percent increase and consider increasing again if needed at a later date.

The city council also: