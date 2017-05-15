Jimmie Hale Mission closing Homewood bargain center

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Jimmie Hale Mission: Possible The Homewood Jimmie Hale Bargain Center closes at the end of May.

The Jimmie Hale Mission's thrift store in Homewood, called the Mission: Possible Bargain Center, will be closing at the end of this month.

Adam Hazel, the mission's director of enterprise, said the decision was a mutual agreement with the property owners for the store's 800 Green Springs Highway location. Hazel said the mission had been receiving a discounted rent price for years and felt they should be good neighbors and allow the property owners to bring in different tenants.

"Our season there kind of ran out," Hazel said.

Chris Hoyt of Dunn Real Estate said the store's neighbor, Urban Air, is planning to open a new entertainment concept in the space.

The Bargain Center's last day will be May 27, and the store will offer discounts on its inventory up until that day to reduce the amount that will need to be transported to other locations. As of right now, Hazel said Jimmie Hale Mission is not looking for a new property to relocate the Homewood store.

Donation pickup services will continue on the property "indefinitely," Hazel said, and can be arranged through the mission website or by calling 323-5878. Jimmie Hale Mission's services in Birmingham are funded in part by sales at the Bargain Centers, which are also located in Eastwood, Hanceville and Pinson.