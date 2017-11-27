Council asks residents to be aware of recycling rules

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Plastic grocery bags are among many of the non-recyclable items that find their way into the bins on Homewood residents.

Before you throw something in your blue recycling bin, be sure that it is actually on the list of approved recyclable items.

Homewood residents receive recycling pickup through the city's contract with Republic Services, which recycles certain types of paper, cardboard, plastic and metal. However, Ward 1 City Council Representative Britt Thames said 30 percent or more of the waste put in the recycling bins are not among the types that Republic Services can recycle.

The issue was briefly discussed at the Nov. 20 city council's committee meetings, as the council is considering contract bids for citywide recycling. Council members felt many residents may not know that not every plastic, paper or other household material can be recycled.

When unapproved items are put in the recycling bin, the city receives a charge from Republic Services for the extra cost of taking that waste to the dump.

Accepted recycling items include:

Junk mail

Magazines

Cardboard/Cereal boxes

Office paper

Newspaper

Aluminum cans

Steel / Tin cans (Ex: Soup cans)

Plastics #1& #2

Detergent Bottles

Water bottles

Republic Services does not accept:

Plastic bags

Plastics #3-7

Styrofoam

Phone books

Light Bulbs

Trash

Garden hoses

Electronics

Cables or cords

Rope and string

Ratchet straps

Vacuum hoses

Vacuum cleaners

Clothing and other textiles

Wire hangers

Glass

Rubber balls

Yard waste

Used HVAC filters

Foam products

Bulky plastic items (coolers, toys)

Scrap metal

Household garbage

Food Waste

See a full list of examples of accepted and unaccepted items on the city's website.