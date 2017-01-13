A look ahead at 2017: Commercial development
Expect to see construction crews at work on 18th Street and Wildwood shopping center this year, as two significant development projects begin. more
This year's tournament has 19 teams and 150 athletes from all over the country. more
Jan 13, 2017 3:33 PM Sports
The boys and girls Homewood basketball teams defeated Parker on Tuesday night. more
Jan 10, 2017 10:01 PM Sports
The cause of the break was suspected to be from the recent cold weather that affected much of the South. more
Jan 10, 2017 12:05 PM News
A strong second quarter propelled the Vikings over Homewood on Saturday. more
Dec 31, 2016 2:03 PM Sports
Homewood advanced to the semifinals with a win Thursday night. more
Dec 30, 2016 10:12 AM Sports
Homewood concluded its run in the Steel City Invitational on Thursday. more
Dec 22, 2016 11:24 AM Sports
Two top-ranked teams battled it out on Wednesday. more
Dec 21, 2016 5:00 PM Sports
Homewood, playing without Trey Jemison, saw its comeback attempt come up short on Wednesday. more
Dec 21, 2016 3:23 PM Sports
The Homewood High School basketball team lost to Pelham, 64-63, in the second round of the Steel City Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center. more
Dec 20, 2016 10:22 PM Sports
Magic Moments surprised third-grade Edgewood Elementary student Dylan Martinez with a trip to Disney World for him and his family Wednesday morning. more
Dec 14, 2016 10:16 AM People
The chamber also recognized several award winners and welcomed its new president and board. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:09 PM Businesses
The change was made to make the street safer for children walking or biking to and from Homewood Middle School. more
Dec 12, 2016 7:48 PM News
Michael Mouron of Capstone Companies recently closed on the current Hatfield Auto, Little Professor and Wolf Camera properties. more
Dec 9, 2016 2:26 PM Businesses
Sweeney has practiced education law in Alabama for more than 40 years and is recognized nationally as a public education law expert. more
Dec 8, 2016 4:09 PM People
Red Hills is partnering with International Wines and Craft Beer to distribute its beers throughout Jefferson and Shelby counties. more
Dec 7, 2016 1:10 PM Businesses
This was the first year that the Christmas parade and the lighting of the Christmas Star over 18th Street South were held on the same night. more
Dec 6, 2016 9:09 PM People
The Homewood Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Dec. 5 on Valley Ridge Drive. more
Dec 5, 2016 5:33 PM News
After rainfall returned to the state, the Governor's office and Alabama Forestry Commission have lifted burning restrictions. more
Dec 5, 2016 4:18 PM News
Council President Bruce Limbaugh and Ward 5 Representative Peter Wright discuss the sales tax increase, bond money allocation, transparency, timeline for approving the bond and more. more
Dec 2, 2016 3:06 PM News
The Homewood Star LLC