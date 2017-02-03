STAR-FEAT-College-Choice-Foundation1.jpg

Foundation brings elite schools in reach of low-income students

When he sits down to interview a student, Mark Bateman always asks, “How big do you want your world to be?” more

SoHo Social to move into former PT’s location

Dave Horn’s two Vestavia Hills restaurants, The Ridge and Mudtown Eat and Drink, have been described by regulars as “the ‘Cheers’ of their respective neighborhoods.” He wants to create a similar atmosphere at SoHo Social, which is opening in the form more

Swapping pigskin for pucks

For a small group of Homewood kids, chasing the puck is more important than the pigskin. more

Rolling with the punches

Homewood resident pursues MMA fighting career. more

Heeling to heal

With hopes of opening Homewood nonprofit, researcher trains dogs in ‘nosework’ to detect cancer. more

Features

Erica Techo

The night included snacks such as butterbeer and Honeydukes popcorn, crafts, the Sorting Hat and games of Quiddich. more

Feb 3, 2017 9:24 AM People

Sydney Cromwell

Take a peek inside the restaurant, set to open up in the former PT's of Soho location. more

Feb 2, 2017 5:13 PM Restaurants

Sydney Cromwell

Voting for Fan Favorite in the Verizon App Challenge lasts until Feb. 12. more

Feb 2, 2017 10:41 AM Schools

Kyle Parmley

Despite tying for first place in the area, neither the boys or girls will host the area tournament. more

Jan 30, 2017 7:38 PM Sports

Sam Chandler

Homewood sophomore Will Stone was named the 2016-2017 Gatorade Alabama Boys Cross Country of the Year, the company revealed Monday morning. The announcement came one week after Homewood freshman Lainey Phelps won the identical girls award. more

Jan 30, 2017 11:43 AM Sports

Sydney Cromwell

Sam's will likely be closed for a few weeks for repairs, Carr said, and adjacent businesses received some minor damage. more

Jan 30, 2017 9:14 AM Restaurants

Erica Techo

About an hour into the event, more than 300 people had already stopped by. more

Jan 29, 2017 4:48 PM People

Sydney Cromwell

The Market Table will include a butcher and breakfast and lunch cafe. more

Jan 26, 2017 3:44 PM Restaurants

Sydney Cromwell

The toys can be used by officers to comfort children they meet on duty. more

Jan 26, 2017 11:09 AM People

Sydney Cromwell

The council also discussed traffic and tree planting around the city, as well as spill containment at the Barber Dairy plant. more

Jan 23, 2017 8:53 PM News

Sam Chandler

Homewood High School freshman cross-country runner Lainey Phelps was named the 2016-2017 Gatorade Alabama Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, the company revealed Monday morning. more

Jan 23, 2017 7:32 AM Sports

Photos by Lexi Coon.

The Red Shoe Run had to cancel all runs on Jan. 21 due to heavy lighting in the area but still raised over $34,000 according to their webpage that evening. more

Jan 21, 2017 8:51 PM People

Kyle Parmley

Homewood's boys and girls teams avenged losses against Ramsay, pulling off the sweep on Friday night. more

Jan 20, 2017 9:47 PM Sports

Courtesy of Shannon Waltchack Commercial Real Estate.

The Edgewood Service Center has been renamed Edgewood Station as a retail development. more

Jan 20, 2017 8:43 PM Businesses 2 Comments

Photos by Lexi Coon.

This year's tournament has 19 teams and 150 athletes from all over the country. more

Jan 13, 2017 3:33 PM Sports

Photo by Todd Lester / www.ToddLesterPhotography.com

The boys and girls Homewood basketball teams defeated Parker on Tuesday night. more

Jan 10, 2017 10:01 PM Sports

