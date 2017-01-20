In early January, the district website will have a signup form for the strategic plan “action teams.” Any Homewood resident or HCS employee can view proposed strategies and sign up for a team. more

Homewood High School senior Caroline Lawrence has cemented her status as the state's top high jumper, but her excellence extends beyond the track. more

The city of Homewood is still considering a bike-share program, but as part of a broader regional program rather than an individual city system. more

Homewood has several projects in store for 2017 to make traveling easier for vehicles and pedestrians. more

Expect to see construction crews at work on 18th Street and Wildwood shopping center this year, as two significant development projects begin. more

