A look ahead at 2017: Commercial development

Expect to see construction crews at work on 18th Street and Wildwood shopping center this year, as two significant development projects begin. more

A look ahead at 2017: Sidewalk projects

Homewood has several projects in store for 2017 to make traveling easier for vehicles and pedestrians. more

A look ahead at 2017: Bike share plans

The city of Homewood is still considering a bike-share program, but as part of a broader regional program rather than an individual city system. more

Jumping to her dreams

Homewood High School senior Caroline Lawrence has cemented her status as the state's top high jumper, but her excellence extends beyond the track. more

Homewood residents invited to join school system planning teams

In early January, the district website will have a signup form for the strategic plan “action teams.” Any Homewood resident or HCS employee can view proposed strategies and sign up for a team. more

Homewood High School

Due to continuing icy road conditions after Friday's snow and sleet, Homewood City Schools made the decision to delay classes on Monday. more

Jan 8, 2017 5:26 PM Schools

Homewood Basketball

Kyle Parmley

A strong second quarter propelled the Vikings over Homewood on Saturday. more

Dec 31, 2016 2:03 PM Sports

Homewood Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Homewood advanced to the semifinals with a win Thursday night. more

Dec 30, 2016 10:12 AM Sports

Homewood Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Homewood concluded its run in the Steel City Invitational on Thursday. more

Dec 22, 2016 11:24 AM Sports

Homewood Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Two top-ranked teams battled it out on Wednesday. more

Dec 21, 2016 5:00 PM Sports

Homewood Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Homewood, playing without Trey Jemison, saw its comeback attempt come up short on Wednesday. more

Dec 21, 2016 3:23 PM Sports

Homewood-4.jpg

Photo by Todd Lester / www.ToddLesterPhotography.com

The Homewood High School basketball team lost to Pelham, 64-63, in the second round of the Steel City Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center. more

Dec 20, 2016 10:22 PM Sports

HW PEOPLE MagicMoments-5.jpg

Photos by Lexi Coon.

Magic Moments surprised third-grade Edgewood Elementary student Dylan Martinez with a trip to Disney World for him and his family Wednesday morning. more

Dec 14, 2016 10:16 AM People

DSC_0204.JPG

Sydney Cromwell

The chamber also recognized several award winners and welcomed its new president and board. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:09 PM Businesses

Shades Cahaba students address city council

Sydney Cromwell

The change was made to make the street safer for children walking or biking to and from Homewood Middle School. more

Dec 12, 2016 7:48 PM News

18th Street Development

Courtesy of Michael Mouron.

Michael Mouron of Capstone Companies recently closed on the current Hatfield Auto, Little Professor and Wolf Camera properties. more

Dec 9, 2016 2:26 PM Businesses

Donald Sweeney Jr.

Sweeney has practiced education law in Alabama for more than 40 years and is recognized nationally as a public education law expert. more

Dec 8, 2016 4:09 PM People

Red Hills-5.jpg

Sydney Cromwell

Red Hills is partnering with International Wines and Craft Beer to distribute its beers throughout Jefferson and Shelby counties. more

Dec 7, 2016 1:10 PM Businesses

Homewood parade-15.jpg

Sydney Cromwell

This was the first year that the Christmas parade and the lighting of the Christmas Star over 18th Street South were held on the same night. more

Dec 6, 2016 9:09 PM People

City Police Homewood.jpg

Staff photo.

The Homewood Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Dec. 5 on Valley Ridge Drive. more

Dec 5, 2016 5:33 PM News

Forestry Commission.png

Courtesy of Alabama Forestry Commission

After rainfall returned to the state, the Governor's office and Alabama Forestry Commission have lifted burning restrictions. more

Dec 5, 2016 4:18 PM News

Schools Study-12.jpg

Sydney Cromwell

Council President Bruce Limbaugh and Ward 5 Representative Peter Wright discuss the sales tax increase, bond money allocation, transparency, timeline for approving the bond and more. more

Dec 2, 2016 3:06 PM News

