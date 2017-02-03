Foundation brings elite schools in reach of low-income students
When he sits down to interview a student, Mark Bateman always asks, “How big do you want your world to be?” more
The night included snacks such as butterbeer and Honeydukes popcorn, crafts, the Sorting Hat and games of Quiddich. more
Feb 3, 2017 9:24 AM People
Take a peek inside the restaurant, set to open up in the former PT's of Soho location. more
Feb 2, 2017 5:13 PM Restaurants
Voting for Fan Favorite in the Verizon App Challenge lasts until Feb. 12. more
Feb 2, 2017 10:41 AM Schools
Despite tying for first place in the area, neither the boys or girls will host the area tournament. more
Jan 30, 2017 7:38 PM Sports
Homewood sophomore Will Stone was named the 2016-2017 Gatorade Alabama Boys Cross Country of the Year, the company revealed Monday morning. The announcement came one week after Homewood freshman Lainey Phelps won the identical girls award. more
Jan 30, 2017 11:43 AM Sports
Sam's will likely be closed for a few weeks for repairs, Carr said, and adjacent businesses received some minor damage. more
Jan 30, 2017 9:14 AM Restaurants
About an hour into the event, more than 300 people had already stopped by. more
Jan 29, 2017 4:48 PM People
The Market Table will include a butcher and breakfast and lunch cafe. more
Jan 26, 2017 3:44 PM Restaurants
The toys can be used by officers to comfort children they meet on duty. more
Jan 26, 2017 11:09 AM People
The council also discussed traffic and tree planting around the city, as well as spill containment at the Barber Dairy plant. more
Jan 23, 2017 8:53 PM News
Homewood High School freshman cross-country runner Lainey Phelps was named the 2016-2017 Gatorade Alabama Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, the company revealed Monday morning. more
Jan 23, 2017 7:32 AM Sports
The Red Shoe Run had to cancel all runs on Jan. 21 due to heavy lighting in the area but still raised over $34,000 according to their webpage that evening. more
Jan 21, 2017 8:51 PM People
Homewood's boys and girls teams avenged losses against Ramsay, pulling off the sweep on Friday night. more
Jan 20, 2017 9:47 PM Sports
The Edgewood Service Center has been renamed Edgewood Station as a retail development. more
Jan 20, 2017 8:43 PM Businesses 2 Comments
This year's tournament has 19 teams and 150 athletes from all over the country. more
Jan 13, 2017 3:33 PM Sports
The boys and girls Homewood basketball teams defeated Parker on Tuesday night. more
Jan 10, 2017 10:01 PM Sports
The Homewood Star LLC