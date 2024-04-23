Homewood Council approves new fire chief

Photo courtesy of Council member Jennifer Andress.
New Homewood Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead with his family and Mayor Patrick McClusky.
Brandon Broadhead is getting a slight change to his uniform with the Homewood Fire Department.
The deputy fire chief will get one more strip on his uniform, signifying his promotion to being the city’s new fire chief. Mayor Patrick McClusky recommended Broadhead and the city council on Monday night unanimously approved making him chief, succeeding the retired Nick Hill.
Broadhead said he is humbled and honored to have been tabbed for the department’s top slot. He was quick to accept the chance to speak because, he said, “If you get to speak about your department and you don’t do it, you have failed them.”
“As I add a stripe to this jacket symbolizing the fire chief position, I want you to know I don’t take that lightly,” Broadhead told the council. “I know what that extra stripe means. I understand what the fire chief’s job is in this city and what we are here to do.”
Earlier Monday, Broadhead and Captain Mark Shannon were on hand as bids for fire facilities maintenance bids were opened from seven companies. Those bids will be considered with a recommendation coming at the next council meeting.
State Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, presented the city with a $10,000 check from the state legislature’s Jefferson County Fund for general operations in Homewood.
“I figured you would know better how it needs to be used as relates to the city,” he said.
During the meeting, the council:
- Approved staffing a planning technician position.
- Approved making surplus a 1999 Ford F450, a 2009 Ford F150 and a 2013 Ram 1500.
- Authorized the mayor to sign a contract with Carr, Riggs & Ingram for accounting work.
- Approved a recommendation to condemn the apartment building at 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 Aspen Cove at The Park at Buckingham. The building burned several years ago and has become increasingly dilapidated.
- Considered a request to add 14 parking spaces in the right of way at 65 Old Montgomery Highway for Covenant Presbyterian Church. As two council members were concerned about the straight-in parking slot as opposed to angular parking slots, the matter was sent back to the Public Works Committee.
- Granted permission for a tent to be erected in the four parking spaces in front of Little Donkey at 2701 18th Street South on Cinco de Mayo.
- Set a public hearing for 6 p.m. on May 6 for consideration of a sign variance at EW at 3125 Independent Drive, Suite 300B.
- Set a public hearing for 6 p.m. on May 6 for consideration of a sign variance for Birmingham Wholesale at 401 West Valley Avenue.
- Set a public hearing for 6 p.m. on May 6 for consideration of a sign variance for Southern Immediate Care at 1944 28th Avenue South.
- Approved the final development plan for Samford University to permit the proposed construction of a new three-story addition to the existing North Parking Deck. This will expand the current structure and add an additional 550 parking spaces.
- Reset a public hearing for 6 p.m. May 20 for consideration of a final development plan to permit construction of a single-story bank branch at 232 Green Springs Highway.