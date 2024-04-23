Homewood Council approves new fire chief

× Expand Photo courtesy of Council member Jennifer Andress. New Homewood Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead with his family and Mayor Patrick McClusky.

Brandon Broadhead is getting a slight change to his uniform with the Homewood Fire Department.

The deputy fire chief will get one more strip on his uniform, signifying his promotion to being the city’s new fire chief. Mayor Patrick McClusky recommended Broadhead and the city council on Monday night unanimously approved making him chief, succeeding the retired Nick Hill.

Broadhead said he is humbled and honored to have been tabbed for the department’s top slot. He was quick to accept the chance to speak because, he said, “If you get to speak about your department and you don’t do it, you have failed them.”

“As I add a stripe to this jacket symbolizing the fire chief position, I want you to know I don’t take that lightly,” Broadhead told the council. “I know what that extra stripe means. I understand what the fire chief’s job is in this city and what we are here to do.”

Earlier Monday, Broadhead and Captain Mark Shannon were on hand as bids for fire facilities maintenance bids were opened from seven companies. Those bids will be considered with a recommendation coming at the next council meeting.

State Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, presented the city with a $10,000 check from the state legislature’s Jefferson County Fund for general operations in Homewood.

“I figured you would know better how it needs to be used as relates to the city,” he said.

During the meeting, the council: