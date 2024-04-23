U.S. News ranks Homewood High No. 3 best public high school in Alabama for 2024

× Expand Homewood High School Homewood High School

Homewood High School is the third best public high school in Alabama, according to 2024 rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.

Homewood came in behind Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School in Montgomery and the New Century Tech Demo High School in Huntsville.

Here’s the magazine’s complete top 11 public high schools in Alabama:

Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School, Montgomery New Century Demo High School, Huntsville Homewood High School Mountain Brook High School Vestavia Hills High School James Clemens High School, Madison Spain Park High School, Hoover Hewitt-Trussville High School Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School, Montgomery Oak Mountain High School, Shelby County Hoover High School

U.S. News and World Report ranks schools based on college readiness, achievement on state proficiency tests, graduation rates, percentage of students taking and passing Advanced Placement tests, and performance of Black, Hispanic and low-income students.

Homewood, which ranked No. 294 nationally, had a 92% graduation rate and had 62% of students take at least one AP exam and 55% of students pass at least one AP exam, according to the magazine. Sixty-six percent of Homewood High students were deemed proficient in math, while 68% were deemed proficient in reading and 66% were deemed proficient in science.

Sixty-two percent of Homewood High students are white, while 38% are in minority groups, and 28% are economically disadvantaged, according to the magazine.

See more about Homewood High School’s ranking here and more on all Alabama schools here.