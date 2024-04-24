School board OKs McBride as Homewood Middle principal, Baguley as Homewood High athletic director

× Expand Photo by Loyd McIntosh Mindy McBride, left, will be the next principal at Homewood Middle School, while Rick Baguley, right, will become athletic director at Homewood High School.

The Homewood Board of Education on Tuesday night unanimously approved the appointment of Mindy McBride as the new principal of Homewood Middle School and Rick Baguley as the new Homewood High School athletic director.

McBride and Baguley both have deep roots in the Homewood school system. McBride for the past three years has been the assistant principal for curriculum and instruction at Homewood High School, while Baguley has been serving as assistant athletic director.

Homewood schools Superintendent Justin Hefner said both educators are credits to the system and said the decision to appoint them to their new positions was an easy one.

"We are so grateful for who you both are, the way that you have served our schools so well, and the tremendous legwork you have done to establish yourselves as leaders," Hefner said. "This was a no-doubter, a no-brainer."

McBride began her career in education with the Homewood City Schools, teaching multiple subjects, including science, social studies and Advanced Placement courses at Homewood High School. McBride is also a successful soccer coach, coaching the Homewood High School girls soccer team to its first state championship in 2019.

MINDY MCBRIDE

Expand Photo courtesy of Jeremy Raines Mindy McBride will become principal at Homewood Middle School for the 2024-25 school year.

In 2019, McBride was named assistant principal for instruction at Homewood Middle School, overseeing curriculum development, professional development planning and providing support for new teachers.

McBride earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master's degree in secondary education from the University of Montevallo.

“It is a true honor and privilege to serve this community and our schools,” McBride said. “Homewood is an integral part of my life and holds a special place in my heart.

“This is where I started my career and raised my family, and I feel extremely fortunate to be a part of this wonderful community,” she added. “I am so excited to work alongside the amazing teachers, staff and families of Homewood Middle School to support, empower and cheer on our students together.”

Hefner said McBride’s passion for education, the students she serves and the city of Homewood make her an ideal choice to lead Homewood Middle School.

“It is clear that Mrs. McBride loves our students, staff and this community,” Hefner said. “Her strong leadership combined with her passion for empowering students will serve Homewood Middle School well.”

McBride is replacing Danny Steele, who is retiring after 31 years in education and administration.

RICK BAGULEY

Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Rick Baguley will become the athletic director at Homewood High School on June 1, 2024.

Baguley, an alumnus of Homewood High School, will begin his tenure as athletic director on June 1, taking over for Doug Gann, who will retire on May 31. Baguley has served at Homewood High School for more than 20 years as a teacher, coach and assistant athletic director.

During his career, Baguley has served as assistant boys varsity basketball coach, boys junior varsity head basketball coach, head boys golf coach, head boys and girls track coach and assistant football coach. He guided the Patriots to the boys basketball state championship in 2016, as well as runner-up titles for the boys track team and boys golf teams in 2003, 2017 and 2018, respectively."I have always been proud to be from Homewood," Baguley said. "As a Homewood alumnus and former athlete, it is a true honor to work with our coaches, students and community. I am so excited to serve our community in a new capacity.

“I look forward to collaborating with our athletic department — to continue developing, challenging and maximizing the talents of our student-athletes on the field, court, classrooms and, ultimately, in life,” he said.

Homewood High Principal Joel Henneke said Baguley’s passion for sports, education and community engagement will be the driving force behind his efforts to empower student-athletes to excel both on and off the field.

The Homewood Board of Education also on Tuesday approved three contracts, including a waste management agreement to 121 Disposal Co. at a cost of $4,949 per month, a 60-month lease agreement of a box truck from Ryder Truck Leasing for $2,264 per month, and a bid to replace equipment on the roof of Hall Kent Elementary School for $65,500 to Adkins and Kimbrough Mechanical.

The board meeting began with a special presentation, including a six-minute video highlighting the Homewood High School band’s recent trip to Ireland to perform in the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Festival.