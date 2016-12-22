STAR-COVER---ChristmasStar.jpg

Features

Homewood Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Homewood concluded its run in the Steel City Invitational on Thursday. more

Dec 22, 2016 11:24 AM Sports

Homewood Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Two top-ranked teams battled it out on Wednesday. more

Dec 21, 2016 5:00 PM Sports

Homewood Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Homewood, playing without Trey Jemison, saw its comeback attempt come up short on Wednesday. more

Dec 21, 2016 3:23 PM Sports

Homewood-4.jpg

Photo by Todd Lester / www.ToddLesterPhotography.com

The Homewood High School basketball team lost to Pelham, 64-63, in the second round of the Steel City Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center. more

Dec 20, 2016 10:22 PM Sports

HW PEOPLE MagicMoments-5.jpg

Photos by Lexi Coon.

Magic Moments surprised third-grade Edgewood Elementary student Dylan Martinez with a trip to Disney World for him and his family Wednesday morning. more

Dec 14, 2016 10:16 AM People

DSC_0204.JPG

Sydney Cromwell

The chamber also recognized several award winners and welcomed its new president and board. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:09 PM Businesses

Shades Cahaba students address city council

Sydney Cromwell

The change was made to make the street safer for children walking or biking to and from Homewood Middle School. more

Dec 12, 2016 7:48 PM News

18th Street Development

Courtesy of Michael Mouron.

Michael Mouron of Capstone Companies recently closed on the current Hatfield Auto, Little Professor and Wolf Camera properties. more

Dec 9, 2016 2:26 PM Businesses

Donald Sweeney Jr.

Sweeney has practiced education law in Alabama for more than 40 years and is recognized nationally as a public education law expert. more

Dec 8, 2016 4:09 PM People

Red Hills-5.jpg

Sydney Cromwell

Red Hills is partnering with International Wines and Craft Beer to distribute its beers throughout Jefferson and Shelby counties. more

Dec 7, 2016 1:10 PM Businesses

Homewood parade-15.jpg

Sydney Cromwell

This was the first year that the Christmas parade and the lighting of the Christmas Star over 18th Street South were held on the same night. more

Dec 6, 2016 9:09 PM People

City Police Homewood.jpg

Staff photo.

The Homewood Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Dec. 5 on Valley Ridge Drive. more

Dec 5, 2016 5:33 PM News

Forestry Commission.png

Courtesy of Alabama Forestry Commission

After rainfall returned to the state, the Governor's office and Alabama Forestry Commission have lifted burning restrictions. more

Dec 5, 2016 4:18 PM News

Schools Study-12.jpg

Sydney Cromwell

Council President Bruce Limbaugh and Ward 5 Representative Peter Wright discuss the sales tax increase, bond money allocation, transparency, timeline for approving the bond and more. more

Dec 2, 2016 3:06 PM News

HW COMM Gift Wrapping.jpg

Photo by Lexi Coon.

Family Promise, a non-profit organization that helps the homeless in Birmingham, is opening a storefront for the holiday season that wraps gifts for a small donation. more

Dec 2, 2016 9:30 AM News

HW NEWS StarHanging-5.jpg

Photos by Lexi Coon.

A block of 18th Street was closed off this morning to hang the annual star over Homewood. more

Dec 1, 2016 10:43 AM News

unnamed (5).jpg

Photo courtesy of the Homewood Police Department.

Lionel Lopez is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and may be in the West Homewood area. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:54 PM News

Hollywood Union Hill Cemetery

Photo by Madoline Markham.

The study will likely last through summer 2017. more

Nov 28, 2016 8:26 PM News

Homewood Basketball

Kyle Parmley

Both teams made it to the BJCC last year. more

Nov 28, 2016 12:18 PM Sports

Slow You Roll

Photo by Frank Couch.

The study results, which are available in full on homewoodbikeshare.com, encourage the creation of a bike-share program with 200 bikes and 20 docking stations around the city. more

Nov 21, 2016 12:19 PM News 3 Comments

HW BIZ Luncheon.jpg

Photo by Lexi Coon.

During the monthly Chamber of Commerce luncheon, attendees discovered the work that the Jimmie Hale Mission does in the community and learned more about the most recent employment law update. more

Nov 15, 2016 4:33 PM Businesses

Homewood cross country

Sam Chandler

The Homewood High School cross-country teams won both boys and girls Class 6A state titles. Lainey Phelps and Will Stone captured individual championships. more

Nov 12, 2016 4:27 PM Sports

Screen Shot 2016-11-07 at 7.00.39 PM.png

Sydney Cromwell

The Nov. 7 council meeting was brief as the 2016-2020 council were inaugurated and procedural rules were reviewed. more

Nov 7, 2016 7:21 PM News

Homewood Football

Frank Couch

Minor scored 30 unanswered points to conclude a wild first-round playoff game. more

Nov 4, 2016 10:47 PM Sports

Homewood cross country

Sam Chandler

Lainey Phelps won the individual title by more than 100 seconds to lead the Homewood girls cross-country team to a decisive victory. Will Stone and Paul Selden paced a contingent of Patriot boys who finished in the top six spots. more

Nov 3, 2016 3:45 PM Sports

Homewood vs Paul Bryant 2016

Sarah Finnegan

Homewood faces one of the top Class 6A teams in the first round of the playoffs this Friday. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:05 PM Sports

Upcoming Events

