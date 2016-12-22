A star is born
Tasked with decorating city streets and surpassing expectations, crew gets jump-start on holiday spirit. more
Homewood concluded its run in the Steel City Invitational on Thursday. more
Dec 22, 2016 11:24 AM Sports
Two top-ranked teams battled it out on Wednesday. more
Dec 21, 2016 5:00 PM Sports
Homewood, playing without Trey Jemison, saw its comeback attempt come up short on Wednesday. more
Dec 21, 2016 3:23 PM Sports
The Homewood High School basketball team lost to Pelham, 64-63, in the second round of the Steel City Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center. more
Dec 20, 2016 10:22 PM Sports
Magic Moments surprised third-grade Edgewood Elementary student Dylan Martinez with a trip to Disney World for him and his family Wednesday morning. more
Dec 14, 2016 10:16 AM People
The chamber also recognized several award winners and welcomed its new president and board. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:09 PM Businesses
The change was made to make the street safer for children walking or biking to and from Homewood Middle School. more
Dec 12, 2016 7:48 PM News
Michael Mouron of Capstone Companies recently closed on the current Hatfield Auto, Little Professor and Wolf Camera properties. more
Dec 9, 2016 2:26 PM Businesses
Sweeney has practiced education law in Alabama for more than 40 years and is recognized nationally as a public education law expert. more
Dec 8, 2016 4:09 PM People
Red Hills is partnering with International Wines and Craft Beer to distribute its beers throughout Jefferson and Shelby counties. more
Dec 7, 2016 1:10 PM Businesses
This was the first year that the Christmas parade and the lighting of the Christmas Star over 18th Street South were held on the same night. more
Dec 6, 2016 9:09 PM People
The Homewood Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Dec. 5 on Valley Ridge Drive. more
Dec 5, 2016 5:33 PM News
After rainfall returned to the state, the Governor's office and Alabama Forestry Commission have lifted burning restrictions. more
Dec 5, 2016 4:18 PM News
Council President Bruce Limbaugh and Ward 5 Representative Peter Wright discuss the sales tax increase, bond money allocation, transparency, timeline for approving the bond and more. more
Dec 2, 2016 3:06 PM News
Family Promise, a non-profit organization that helps the homeless in Birmingham, is opening a storefront for the holiday season that wraps gifts for a small donation. more
Dec 2, 2016 9:30 AM News
A block of 18th Street was closed off this morning to hang the annual star over Homewood. more
Dec 1, 2016 10:43 AM News
Lionel Lopez is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and may be in the West Homewood area. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:54 PM News
The study will likely last through summer 2017. more
Nov 28, 2016 8:26 PM News
Both teams made it to the BJCC last year. more
Nov 28, 2016 12:18 PM Sports
The study results, which are available in full on homewoodbikeshare.com, encourage the creation of a bike-share program with 200 bikes and 20 docking stations around the city. more
Nov 21, 2016 12:19 PM News 3 Comments
During the monthly Chamber of Commerce luncheon, attendees discovered the work that the Jimmie Hale Mission does in the community and learned more about the most recent employment law update. more
Nov 15, 2016 4:33 PM Businesses
The Homewood High School cross-country teams won both boys and girls Class 6A state titles. Lainey Phelps and Will Stone captured individual championships. more
Nov 12, 2016 4:27 PM Sports
The Nov. 7 council meeting was brief as the 2016-2020 council were inaugurated and procedural rules were reviewed. more
Nov 7, 2016 7:21 PM News
Minor scored 30 unanswered points to conclude a wild first-round playoff game. more
Nov 4, 2016 10:47 PM Sports
Lainey Phelps won the individual title by more than 100 seconds to lead the Homewood girls cross-country team to a decisive victory. Will Stone and Paul Selden paced a contingent of Patriot boys who finished in the top six spots. more
Nov 3, 2016 3:45 PM Sports
Homewood faces one of the top Class 6A teams in the first round of the playoffs this Friday. more
Nov 1, 2016 2:05 PM Sports
