Week 9 Football Primer: Patriots host Briarwood

We have reached the final week of region play, with the playoff brackets mostly set after this week of action.

This week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast is out!

Mountain Brook (7-1) vs. Gardendale (6-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 21

: Friday, Oct. 21 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Mortimer Jordan 56-14; Gardendale got past Woodlawn 37-20.

What to watch: This game will decide the Class 6A, Region 5 title, as both teams enter the final region contest with perfect 5-0 marks in region play this season. Overall, the Spartans have been the more impressive team, clicking on both sides of the ball all season long. Gardendale will test Mountain Brook, though. The Rockets have scored at least 34 points in each of their last three games and have won all of their region games by 13 points or more.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Gardendale 6-0 on Nov. 13, 2020, in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Hoover (8-1) at Thompson (7-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 21

: Friday, Oct. 21 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Last week: Hoover shut out Chelsea 38-0; Thompson blew out Tuscaloosa County 49-7.

What to watch: This game will decide the Class 7A, Region 3 crown. Over the last six years, each team has won the region title three times. Both teams are playing their final regular season game this week, with an open date preceding the playoffs. The Bucs and Warriors each feature lockdown defenses that have carried the way all season, and this game appears to have the potential to really showcase both of those elite units.

Last meeting: Thompson blew past Hoover 35-10 on Nov. 19, 2021, in the Class 7A semifinals. Hoover holds a 23-7 edge in the series, but Thompson has won seven of the last 10.

Vestavia Hills (4-4) vs. Tuscaloosa County (5-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 21

: Friday, Oct. 21 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills knocked off Oak Mountain 42-21; Tuscaloosa County was defeated by Thompson 49-7.

What to watch: This is a win-and-in game for both squads, as the winner will lock up the No. 4 seed from Class 7A, Region 3. The loser will see its playoff hopes vanish ahead of the regular season finale next week. The Rebels come into this contest with much more momentum, having won three of their last four games. The tough schedule has caught up to Tuscaloosa County over the last two weeks in losses to Hoover and Thompson.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills shut out Tuscaloosa County 50-0 on Sept. 17, 2021. The Rebels hold a 12-6 edge in the series and have won seven in a row.

Briarwood (3-5) at Homewood (6-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 21

: Friday, Oct. 21 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Briarwood suffered a 16-14 loss to Benjamin Russell; Homewood shut out Pelham 28-0.

What to watch: At the outset of the season, this game was thought likely to have significant ramifications in Class 6A, Region 3. But Homewood has clinched the region title already and Briarwood has been eliminated from the playoffs, so this game will consist of the Patriots attempting to wrap up a perfect region slate and the Lions attempting to spoil the party.

Last meeting: Briarwood knocked off Homewood 21-18 on Oct. 22, 2021. Homewood leads the series 10-6.

Chelsea (1-8) at Hewitt-Trussville (6-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 21

: Friday, Oct. 21 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Chelsea suffered a 38-0 shutout at Hoover; Hewitt-Trussville blew past Spain Park 35-10.

What to watch: This is the last regular season game for both teams, as Chelsea will wrap up the first season of the Todd Cassity era on the road Friday night. Hewitt-Trussville will play its 10th straight game before an open date preceding the playoff slate. The Huskies have already wrapped up the No. 3 seed from Class 7A, Region 3, so this game is merely an opportunity to build momentum entering the bye week.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville and Chelsea have never met in a game.

Oak Mountain (2-7) at Spain Park (2-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 21

: Friday, Oct. 21 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain was defeated by Vestavia Hills 42-21; Spain Park fell to Hewitt-Trussville 35-10.

What to watch: Both teams will wrap up the region schedule with this contest. It will be Oak Mountain’s final game of the season as well, as the Eagles look to cap off a trying season by breaking a seven-game losing skid. Spain Park would also love to notch a second region win to build off of heading into the offseason.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain beat Spain Park 35-7 on Sept. 30, 2021. Spain Park holds a 14-6 edge in the series.

John Carroll (1-7) at Wenonah (3-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 21

: Friday, Oct. 21 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Wenonah High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Jasper 48-7; Wenonah was shut out by Fairfield 26-0.

What to watch: This game represents one final chance for John Carroll to notch a second Class 5A, Region 5 win this season. If the Cavs can manage to do that, they will finish sixth in the region.

Last meeting: John Carroll shut out Wenonah 31-0 on Oct. 21, 2021. Wenonah leads the series 6-4, however.

Clay-Chalkville (7-1) at Shades Valley (5-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 21

: Friday, Oct. 21 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Frank Nix Stadium – Shades Valley High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville survived Oxford 25-20; Shades Valley fell to Pinson Valley 23-6.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has already wrapped up the Class 6A, Region 6 title but can finish off a second straight perfect region slate with a win Friday night. The Cougars finish up the regular season with this contest, having a second open date before starting the playoffs.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville shut out Shades Valley 40-0 on Aug. 20, 2021. The Mounties have not beaten the Cougars since 2003.

Pinson Valley (5-3) at Pell City (0-8)

Date : Friday, Oct. 21

: Friday, Oct. 21 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pell City High School

Last week: Pinson Valley beat Shades Valley 23-6; Pell City fell to Huffman 27-15.

What to watch: Pinson Valley needs one more win to secure the No. 3 seed from Class 6A, Region 6 in the playoffs and should be able to earn that against a winless Pell City squad.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley shut out Pell City 44-0 on Oct. 18, 2019. The Indians hold a 10-8 lead in the series.