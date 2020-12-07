The Reset: Winter sports underway

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood's Brinley Cassell in a game last season.

BASKETBALL

Over the last few weeks, the Homewood basketball team has been busy.

On Nov. 16, the Homewood girls basketball team opened the season with an 80-34 win over Fultondale. Anna Harbin led the way for the Lady Patriots with 19 points in the contest, while Mira McCool and Caidyn Cannon each racked up 16 points.

The Homewood boys and girls dominated Nov. 17, beating Bibb County. The girls team ran away with a 62-32 win. Anna Grace Gibbons led the charge with 14 points, while Cannon scored 13 points and Harbin added 12. Brinley Cassell scored five points and dished out six assists. The boys had a similar outcome, winning 72-43. Donte’ Bacchus had a team-leading 17 points to go with six rebounds. Christian Thompson added 10 points and seven rebounds as well.

On Nov. 19, Homewood was swept by Northridge. The girls lost 49-41, while the boys suffered a 39-36 defeat.

The Lady Patriots played in the Spartan Turkey Jam at Mountain Brook over Thanksgiving, beginning with a 73-71 loss to Pleasant Grove in overtime on Nov. 21. The same day, Homewood’s boys began play in the Jag Classic at Spain Park, falling to White Plains 49-47. Woods Ray had 11 points in the effort, with Brian Condon adding nine points.

On Nov. 23, Homewood’s girls beat Woodlawn 61-20 in their second game of the Spartan Turkey Jam. At the Jag Classic, the boys earned a tough 58-56 win over John Carroll. Carter Vail led the way with 14 points, while Bacchus had 13 points and Louie Nanni finished with 12 points.

Homewood’s girls wrapped up play in the Turkey Jam with a 67-27 win over Greenville. The boys suffered a 54-32 loss to Spain Park as well.

Last Tuesday, Homewood hosted and swept Pelham. The Lady Patriots earned a 68-60 victory, led by Cassell’s 20 points and Cannon’s 19 points. Gibbons was also in double figures, scoring 10 points in the win. Homewood’s boys grinded out a 39-32 overtime win over the Panthers in a defensive struggle.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field team began the season at the Magic City Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Among the notable performances, Cross Derriso won the pole vault event with a throw of 15 feet, while Spenser Lamb won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.56 seconds. Alyssa Langford was third in the long jump competition.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling season is underway as well. Last Tuesday, the Patriots beat Shelby County 36-34.

