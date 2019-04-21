The Reset: Patriots baseball advances to 2nd round

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Baseball Homewood's Alex Ray (25) hits the ball during a Class 6A first round playoff game between McAdory and Homewood on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Homewood High School.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team began last week on Monday by honoring its 10 seniors. Chelsea picked up a 12-2 win over Homewood. The Hornets broke open a tight game with seven runs over the final two frames to put the game out of reach. Will Peacock, Austin Frye and Adam Reaves all drove in two runs each for Chelsea.

Homewood also opened up the Class 6A playoffs on Thursday, as the Patriots swept McAdory 13-0 and 15-1 to advance to the second round. In the first game, Homewood jumped on top quickly with three runs in the first inning thanks to a two-run single by Crawford Doyle and another run-scoring single from Charlie Goode. The Patriots exploded for eight runs in the second inning to put the game virtually out of reach, with RBI hits from John Hall and Goode highlighting the inning. Homewood tacked on single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

For the Patriots, Goode went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while ace pitcher Justin Perreault got the start and allowed just one hit and struck out five in three innings. Cam Green pitched the final two innings in scoreless fashion.

The second game looked much like the first, including the Patriots starting pitcher. Perreault threw just 43 pitches in the first game, so he started the second game and went 3 1/3 innings to earn the win and improve his record to 9-0 on the season. He got eight of his 10 outs via strikeout, before Sloan Squires fired the final 1 2/3 innings.

Daniel Patton and John Hale notched RBI groundouts to get the Patriots going in the first inning, with Alex Ray and Trae Ausmer bringing home runs on a hit and hit by pitch, respectively. The Patriots scored five more in the third and six in the fourth, on a Patton grand slam and two-run Doyle double. Ray went 3-for-3 in the game and Michael Kash registered two hits and scored three runs.

This week, Homewood will face the winner of the Hazel Green and Athens series in the second round of the playoffs. Game times have yet to be announced.

SOFTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood softball team earned a 12-7 victory over Montevallo on Tuesday afternoon. Both offenses scored early and often and the Patriots took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth inning on Jakaria Byrd’s two-run double. Zoe Couch homered and drove in three runs, and pitched the last two innings in scoreless fashion. Hunter Dunn tallied a pair of hits and three RBIs as well. Camille Etheridge set the table nicely, as she went 3-for-5 and scored three runs.

Homewood wrapped up the area title with a 13-3 win over Shades Valley on Wednesday. Byrd was one of four Patriots to drive in two runs during the game, and she homered and scored three runs. Abby Brown, Couch and Ella Walker all had two RBIs as well. Etheridge tallied a pair of hits and scored three times.

This week, the Patriots round out the regular season with a busy week. They travel to Pelham on Monday, McAdory on Tuesday and Briarwood on Thursday. Over the weekend, they will compete in the Hoover Classic.

John Carroll

The John Carroll softball team clinched the Class 5A, Area 8 title on Tuesday with a 12-2 win over Briarwood. The Cavs were led by Kayla Coley-Drayton, who went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs in the game. Charlotte Phillips and Emma Bauer each racked up four hits, with Bauer driving in a pair of runs as well. Macey Ogle struck out 12 batters and allowed two unearned runs in six innings of work.

John Carroll cruised to a 10-0 win over Pleasant Grove on Thursday afternoon. The top three hitters in the order for the Cavs, Phillips, Bauer and Alyssa Barnes, all notched two RBIs in the contest. Abigayle Parker allowed just three hits and struck out eight in five shutout innings.

This week, the Cavs wrap up the regular season with home games against Shelby County on Tuesday and Shades Valley on Thursday.

TENNIS

The Homewood tennis teams competed in the Class 6A, Section 4 tournaments last week, with the girls qualifying for the state tournament for the second consecutive year by way of their second-place finish on Monday. The state tournament is set for Monday and Tuesday at the Mobile Tennis Center.

GOLF

The Homewood boys golf team competed in the Tom Bell Memorial tournament last week at Limestone Springs. The Patriots fired scores of 300 and 294 to finish with a two-day total of 594.

SOCCER

The Homewood girls soccer team (13-4-5) beat Thompson 3-0 on Tuesday and tied Mountain Brook 1-1 on Wednesday. This week, the Lady Patriots will host a first-round playoff game.

