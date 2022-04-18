The Reset: Patriots tennis advances to state

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood’s Lauren Brown returns the ball as she and Ava Dillard compete in a doubles match against Pell City during the Class 6A tennis sectionals at the Pell City Civic Center on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team began a critical Class 6A, Area 9 series last Tuesday with a convincing 10-0 win over Homewood. Charlie Berryman led the charge for a Mountain Brook offense clicking on all cylinders, as he went 3-for-3 with a pair of runs driven in. Ford Moffatt went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. James Graphos and Gabe Young also knocked in a run each. Howell Polk was stellar on the mound, going the full 5 innings, allowing just 4 hits.

John Carroll grabbed an area win Wednesday, beating Fairfield 24-1. Max Plaia and CJ Okon each tallied 3 hits in the ball game, while Aden Malpass, Jackson Miller, Carson McFadden, Campbell McFadden, Luke Wammack and William Gignilliat all added 2 hits. Malpass and Mitchell Nutter hit home runs in the contest, and Gignilliat threw a no-hitter in the game.

Mountain Brook earned a huge 9-7 win over Homewood on Thursday, as the Spartans locked up a playoff berth and eliminated Homewood from contention. Davis Peterson hit a home run in the game, knocking in a pair, to give the Spartans a big lift. John Cooper and Young each tallied a pair of hits and drove in a run. Graphos had 2 hits, Walker Allen had 2 RBIs and Ford Moffatt scored 2 runs. John Robicheaux threw 5 innings and allowed 3 runs. For Homewood, Charlie Teel drove in 3 and Jack Couch knocked in a pair. Levi Nickoli had an RBI as well. Witt Brown pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team celebrated its eight seniors last Monday in a 7-2 area win over Briarwood. In the game, Taylin Galloway hit a double and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Patriots. Hunter Dunn, Hayden Bell and Katelyn Pope all knocked in runs as well. Zoe Couch went the distance in the circle, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits over 7 innings, compiling 14 strikeouts as well. For Briarwood, Meredith Kellum went 2-for-3 with a solo home runs, while Ashley Heinemann knocked in the other run. Cameron Fountain pitched well in relief, surrendering a run on 4 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Homewood slugged its way to a 16-8 win over Ramsay on Wednesday. Couch led the charge for the Patriots. She went 3-for-4 with a home run and 5 RBIs, while throwing 4 hitless and scoreless innings in the circle. Hunter Dunn and Katelyn Pope each knocked in a pair of runs. Katherine Howell racked up 3 hits and drove in a run, with Ella Walker and Sheehan also bringing home a run. Walker pitched as well, allowing 4 runs in 3 innings of work.

John Carroll notched a sweep of area foe Wenonah on Wednesday, as the Cavs celebrated senior night as well. In the first game, a 16-0 win, Annie Gregory doubled twice, knocked in a run and threw 3 hitless and scoreless innings. Gracie Mills drove in a pair, while Charlotte Phillips hit a double, drove in a run and stole 4 bases. Mallory Ogle, Maggie Mackin, Caroline Golab and Ele Allarde all brought in a run as well. The Cavs picked up a 22-2 win in the second game. Kayla Coley-Drayton homered and drove in 3 runs, with Gregory also knocking in 3. Ogle knocked in a run, scored 4 times and threw 3 innings in the circle. She allowed a single hit and finished with 8 strikeouts. Emily Williams had 3 RBIs, Golab tallied a pair and Phillips knocked one in as well.

Local rivals squared off Thursday, with John Carroll toppling Homewood 9-3. Coley-Drayton and Mackin each knocked in a couple runs to lead the way for the Cavs. Ogle went 4-for-5 and drove in run, along with Phillips and MC Golab. Williams also had a big game, going 2-for-4 with a triple and stealing 3 bases. Gregory pitched the complete game for the Cavs, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 6 batters. Couch hit a homer for the Patriots and knocked in 2 runs.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the John Carroll boys and girls soccer teams fell to Helena, while the Homewood girls fell to Oak Mountain 1-0.

On Wednesday, the Homewood boys beat Westminster-Oak Mountain 4-0 and the John Carroll boys dominated Ramsay 10-0.

Both Homewood teams had exceptional area showings Friday, with the boys beating Chelsea 8-1 and the girls shutting out Chelsea 6-0.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood and John Carroll track and field teams competed in the Mountain Brook invitational over the weekend, with the Homewood girls finishing sixth and the boys placing seventh. Homewood’s Brooke Walden won the pole vault event, clearing the bar at 11 feet, 6 inches. Naeemah Gamble finished fourth in the shot put event. On the boys side, Spenser Lamb was third in the 110-meter hurdles, while Slate Rohrer was third and Lamb was fourth in the 300 hurdles.

TENNIS

The Homewood boys tennis team finished second in its section tournament last Monday at Pell City. That finish qualifies the Patriots for the state tournament this week in Mobile. Gray Johnson won the No. 1 singles bracket, beating Mountain Brook’s top player in the final. Ben Kovakas, Sam Housman, Foster Laird and Colton Cox won matches in singles play as well.

Homewood’s girls also placed second in the section tournament. Linlee Dunn, Madeline Ann Brockwell, Olivia Milstead, Paige Philips, Ava Dillard and Harper Sheils earned points in singles play, while the doubles pairs of Brockwell and Milstead, and Dillard and Lauren Brown did as well.

The John Carroll boys and girls tennis teams advanced past the section tournament last week, the boys winning the section and the girls finishing second. For the boys, Will Magruder, Josh Wittmann, Fletcher Hughey and Andrew Turkiewicz won in singles, with Doug Frederick and Tim Meehan finishing second. On the girls side, Ava Arteaga won in her bracket, with Samantha Magruder, Abi Schumann, Reese Unnoppet, Jenna Jordan, Annie Morgan, Alex Deichmann and Sophia Samaniego finishing in second.

The state tournament is this week in Mobile.

GOLF

The John Carroll boys golf team won the Aggie Invitational at Sylacauga Country Club last Monday. The Cavs’ score of 324 was two strokes better than Chelsea. Sudi Varadan led John Carroll with a round of 77. Josh Awbrey shot 79, while Jack Carlisle and Hayes Cation each shot 84. Varadan and Awbrey made the all-tournament team.

The Homewood boys finished second in the Bob Jones Patriot Invitational. Harrison Sims shot 2-under par to earn all-tournament honors. Jack Craddock finished at 1-under.

John Carroll’s girls edged Oak Mountain 132-133 in match play at Oxmoor Valley on Wednesday. The win improves the team’s record to 7-1 on the season. Kaitlyn Shields led the Lady Cavs with a nine-hole score of 38. Melanie Harris shot 44, Hailey Garcia shot 50, Caroline Bonamy scored a 51, Emilee Coon shot a 54 and Audrey Nolan finished with a 64.

John Carroll’s boys also won Wednesday, beating Westminster-Oak Mountain 170-214.Jack Carlisle and Sudishan Varadan led the way for the Cavs with a nine-hole score of 41. Josh Awbrey shot a 42, and Hayes Cation and Preston Dowling shot a 46.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.