The Reset: Baseball, softball teams play over spring break

× Expand Kamp Fender The Homewood Patriots strategize before their home half of an inning during a game between Helena and Homewood on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Homewood High School. (Kamp Fender)

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

Homewood

The Homewood baseball team traveled to the beach over spring break to compete in Gulf Coast Classic II. The Patriots began play last Monday with a 5-3 loss to Etowah, as they only tallied three hits in the game. John Hale had two of those hits and an RBI, while Andrew Rohdy claimed the other hit and also drove in a run.

Homewood played two games on Tuesday, splitting the pair. In the first game, the Patriots cruised to a 10-0 victory over Rantoul (Illinois). Justin Perreault allowed just two hits and faced one batter over the minimum, as he struck out nine with no walks. The Patriots notched nine stolen bases and were led by Daniel Patton’s two-hit, two-RBI performance. In the second game, Homewood held an early lead before falling 7-2 to Deshler. Michael Kash had a solid game, registering two hits, two runs and three stolen bases.

Homewood finished up play on Wednesday in a 10-0 loss to Chilton County. John Hall and Alex Ray each had two hits in the game.

John Carroll

The John Carroll baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Prattville last Monday, losing 3-0 and 10-2. In the first game, the Cavs ripped eight hits but were unable to scratch a run across, despite Anthony Marino’s solid showing on the mound. He allowed three runs on just three hits and struck out six batters. Prattville scored seven runs over the first two innings in the second game and cruised to the win.

John Carroll played another doubleheader on Tuesday, falling to Mortimer Jordan 16-0 and 15-5.

SOFTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood softball team went to the beach for Gulf Coast Classic III last week. The Patriots played a pair of games on Monday to begin their run, as they split the pair. The Patriots rallied to secure a 6-5 win over Centerville (Texas) in the first game, as Jakaria Byrd and Zoe Couch drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks to force in the tying and winning runs.

The second game of the day was a slugfest, with Stagg (Illinois) walking off with a 12-10 win. Homewood tied the game in the top of the fourth with three runs before surrendering the lead in the bottom half. Kassidy Schnoer led the offense with a pair of hits and four RBIs on the game. Ella Walker had two hits and two RBIs as well.

Homewood was back in action on Tuesday and split a pair of one-run ball games. The Patriots knocked off Sullivan East (Tennessee) 9-8, as they scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to walk off winners. Couch and Hunter Dunn each racked up three RBIs on the game. Homewood was unable to hang on to a lead in the final inning and fell to Hendersonville (Tennessee) 8-7 in the second game of the day. Byrd had a strong game at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Homewood was eliminated in the first round of bracket play on Wednesday. The Patriots surrendered a pair of costly late runs in a 5-4 loss to Lawrence County. Alex Hershbine drove in two runs for the Patriots in the game.

John Carroll

The John Carroll softball team also traveled to the beach for Gulf Coast Classic III last week, and split a pair of games on Monday to begin the tournament. The Cavs knocked off Carmel (Illinois) 5-4 in their first game, as Charlotte Phillips’ go-ahead in the sixth inning proved to be the difference. Macey Ogle struck out 14 hitters in six innings, as she allowed just two hits with all four runs unearned. The Cavs fell to Demopolis 5-0 in the second game.

John Carroll dropped both of its games on Tuesday, beginning with an 8-0 defeat to Normal West (Ill.). The second game was much tighter, as the Cavs’ rally in the final inning came up just shy in a 4-3 loss to Marshall County (Kentucky). Trailing 4-0 heading into the fifth inning, Alyssa Barnes hit a two-run double to cut the deficit in half. Two batters later, Kayla Coley-Drayton doubled home another run, but she was stranded at second to end the game.

The Cavs made some headway in bracket play on Wednesday, winning a pair of games before being eliminated. John Carroll began the day with an 8-4 win over Hendersonville (Tennessee). Abi Allarde homered and drove in two for the Cavs, while Ogle doubled and drove in three. The Cavs then rallied for four runs in the fifth to beat Lincoln 5-2 in the second game. Allarde knocked in two more along with Abigayle Parker. Ogle was strong in the circle, allowing two unearned runs on two hits along with nine strikeouts. Ogle drove in both John Carroll runs in a 13-2 loss to Rehobeth.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.