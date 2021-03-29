The Reset: Patriots split games in Albertville

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s Max Heath (5) tags John Carroll’s Luke Hammock (2) out at second base on an attempted steal in a game against at Homewood High School on Friday, March 5, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

On March 18, the Homewood baseball team earned an impressive 2-1 win over Spain Park. The Patriots scratched across two runs in the sixth inning and that was enough. Brode Susce pitched the first four innings, with Will Heisler, Charlie Teel and Austin Whitley pitching strong relief innings to finish the job.

John Carroll earned a 13-5 win over Minor on March 19. Aden Malpass and William Ydarraga led the Cavaliers’ offense with a couple hits and two RBIs apiece. Luke Harris and JT Weisberg each finished with three hits in the game as well, with Harris driving in a run. Davis Deason knocked in a pair of runs as well.

Homewood played four games in Albertville last week during spring break. The Patriots split doubleheaders Monday and Tuesday. The first day, the Patriots beat Albertville 11-1 and fell to Shelby County 7-3 in nine innings. In the win, Charlie Goode went the distance on the mound, allowing just an unearned run on three hits with five strikeouts. Teel had three hits, including a double and a home run to lead the offense. In the second game, Susce’s two-run double gave the Patriots a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning, but they were unable to hang on.

On the second day, Homewood fell to Springville 6-5 in nine innings but rebounded to beat Guntersville 6-3. John Hall had three hits in the loss, while Aron Marsch and Taylor Patterson added two each. Teel took the loss but pitched 4 2/3 strong relief innings. In the second game, Heisler pitched well. He improved to 3-0 on the season by going five innings and allowing four hits with eight strikeouts. Jack Freeman pitched the seventh to earn his first varsity save. Patterson went 3-for-4 with an RBI double to lead the offense, while Max Heath and Marsch added two hits each. Goode drove in two runs as well.

Last Tuesday, John Carroll fell to Mortimer Jordan 12-0.

SOFTBALL

On March 18, the John Carroll softball team blanked Mortimer Jordan 6-0. Macey Ogle threw the shutout for the Cavs, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 in her seven innings of work. Mallory Ogle was the star at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in.

Homewood lost to Chelsea 18-3 in an area contest on March 18.

Last week, John Carroll played in the Gulf Coast Classic at Gulf Shores, playing five games before the tournament was shortened due to weather. In a 5-0 win over Piedmont, Macey Ogle allowed just one hit and struck out seven in five innings, while driving in a run at the plate as well. In an 8-7 loss to Gulf Shores, Mallory Ogle was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Gracie Mills went 2-for-3 with two RBIs of her own. Macey Ogle was sharp again in a 2-0 win over Albertville, allowing two hits and striking out six in five innings. She knocked in both runs as well. She had the go-ahead hit in a 7-5 win over Maplesville and pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and no runs with seven strikeouts.

The Cavs played their final game on Tuesday, with Charlotte Phillips homering and Macey Ogle pitching 6 2/3 strong innings in a 3-2 loss to Sumiton Christian.

SOCCER

On March 16, the Homewood soccer teams earned wins over area foe Briarwood. The girls team won 1-0 and the boys won 4-0. Grace Studinka put one in the back of the net in the first half to lift the Lady Patriots to the win. Bryan Sokell, Jacob Sitton, Ethan Chapman and Yousef Nasser scored the goals for the boys.

On March 18, the Homewood boys beat Mountain Brook 5-2 in an area match. John Carroll split with Altamont, the boys winning 5-0 and the girls falling 3-0.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood track and field teams competed in the Helena Classic on the Hill on March 18, with the girls placing third and the boys finishing seventh. Brooke Walden won the pole vault event, and Ivan Wimberly won the javelin toss. Chandler Binkley was second in the high jump, Jordan Reaves was second in pole vault and Spenser Lamb finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.

GOLF

On March 16, the Homewood boys golf team won the Hartselle Match Play tournament at Canebrake Club in Athens.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.