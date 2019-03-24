The Reset: Patriots baseball earns 4 wins

× Expand Kamp Fender Homewood pitcher Justin Perreault (5) winds up during a game between Helena and Homewood on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Homewood High School. (Kamp Fender)

BASEBALL

Homewood

The Homewood baseball team began last week on Monday with a tight 1-0 win over Gardendale. Justin Perreault threw the complete game shutout, allowing only two hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters. Charlie Goode scored the game’s lone run on an error, as the Patriots picked up the win despite accumulating just three hits.

Homewood played a pair of games on Tuesday, beating area opponent Huffman 10-0 before falling 10-2 to Cullman. Against Huffman, Graham Harrison allowed just one hit and struck out five in four innings. John Hale, Crawford Doyle and Alex Ray each registered two hits, with Hale hitting a home run in the third inning. The Patriots had just two hits in the nightcap.

The Patriots picked up an 11-3 win over Huffman on Thursday, as they scored in every inning. Matt Sutton recorded three hits on the night and DaMarcus McNeilly registered a pair. Ky Burdeshaw started on the mound and struck out five in two scoreless innings.

Homewood earned a 4-2 win over Oak Mountain on Friday. Oak Mountain jumped on the board with a pair of second-inning runs, but the Patriots took a 3-2 lead in the third on consecutive run-scoring hits from John Hall, Daniel Patton and Michael Kash. The Patriots tacked on an insurance run on a Crawford Doyle hit in the fifth. Hall earned the win with four shutout innings of relief and Perreault struck out two in a scoreless seventh to notch the save. Jake Rivers notched three hits and an RBI for the Eagles.

John Carroll

The Briarwood baseball team picked up its first victory of the season on Tuesday evening, with a 4-2 area win over John Carroll. The Lions broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning, as Bryce Perrien scored on a wild pitch and Sam Hamner drove in another run on a groundout. Noah Whatley pitched the final three innings for Briarwood in scoreless fashion, allowing two hits and striking out four. Jake Willett and Brock Sanders drove in the runs for John Carroll.

Briarwood earned another victory over John Carroll on Friday, as the Lions broke through in the third inning and went on to a 10-0 win. Jonah Carroll struck out seven and walked just one in five innings of work. Carson McKinney doubled twice for the Lions and drove in three runs to lead the offense. Perrien notched two hits.

John Carroll notched a victory on Saturday, using an eight-run inning to propel the Cavs to an 11-6 win over Leeds. TJ Messina led the way offensively with a pair of hits and three RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood softball team picked up an easy area win last Tuesday, beating Huffman 20-5. Jakaria Byrd had an outstanding game for the Lady Patriots, as she went 4-for-4 with three home runs — including a grand slam — and nine RBIs on the game. Katherine Howell and Katelyn Pope also knocked in two runs for Homewood.

Homewood and Huffman matched up again on Thursday, with Homewood slugging its way to a 19-1 victory. Emily Dunn homered and drove home four runs in the game, and Byrd racked up three hits, three runs and three RBIs. Zoe Couch pitched all three innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight batters.

John Carroll

The John Carroll softball team picked up a 10-4 win over Shades Valley last Tuesday, thanks to a steady offensive effort. The Cavs scored in every inning following the first and pulled away for the win. Macey Ogle led the charge, as she tallied two hits and three RBIs on the day, while Claire Boone and Emma Bauer each drove in a pair of runs. Ogle gave the Cavs a solid performance in the circle as well, as she struck out 10 batters in her seven innings.

SOCCER

The Homewood boys soccer team earned a pair of 10-0 wins this past week over Class 6A, Area 10 opponent Huffman. The Patriots, ranked No. 1 in 6A, are now 11-0-3 on the season. They will be off this week for spring break.

The Homewood girls also beat Huffman twice last week, 14-0 on Tuesday and 16-0 on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Patriots tied Prattville 2-2. Homewood was ranked second in last week’s 6A poll and now holds an 8-3-2 record. The team also will be off this week for spring break.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood track and field teams competed on Thursday at the Auburn Elite meet. Makiyah Sills and Lainey Phelps won multiple events for the Patriots. Sills took first in the 100-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, while Phelps took first in the 800 and 1,600 meters.

Alex Brooks (girls pole vault), Aiya Finch (long jump), Maggie White (discus), Will Stone (1,600) and Eli Brooks (boys pole vault) all won individual events as well.

