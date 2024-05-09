Patriots, Cavs show out at state outdoor

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Homewood’s RJ Teter competes in the boys 3,200-meter run during the Mountain Brook Invitational at Spartan Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Homewood’s Emma Brooke Levering and Mountain Brook’s Mary Katherine Malone compete in the girls 3,200-meter run during the Mountain Brook Invitational at Spartan Stadium on Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

The Homewood and John Carroll Catholic high school outdoor track and field teams put forth solid showings at the state meet, which was held in Gulf Shores on May 2-4.

Homewood’s boys finished third in Class 6A, scoring 48.25 points in the event. Northridge won the title with 62.5 points and UMS-Wright notched 57.75 points to finish second. Cullman and Blount rounded out the top five.

Homewood’s girls finished up in fifth, scoring 45 points. Mountain Brook dominated the meet with 114 points. Fort Payne was second, followed by Northridge and St. Paul’s.

The John Carroll boys grabbed the runner-up spot in 5A, scoring 71 points to easily take second place. Scottsboro was far and away the top team, scoring 141 points. John Carroll’s girls placed sixth.

The Homewood boys earned multiple second-place finishes. Colvin Bussey was second in the 800-meter run and Elliott Allen took the second spot in pole vault.

Davis Griffin reached the podium by finishing third in javelin, as did the 4x800-meter relay team.

Bussey placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles and Bussey was fifth in the 400. Muhammad Camara was seventh in the 400 and 10th in triple jume, Isaiah Davis finished ninth in the 800, Henry Studinka placed 10th in the javelin throw, Tomon Felton was sixth and John Esslinger was seventh in long jump and Clayton Coltrin was seventh and Collins Cobb was eighth in pole vault. The 4x400 team also finished sixth.

Slate Rohrer, Foster Laird, John Martin, Hayden Thomason and Matthew Floyd contributed to the boys team as well.

Emma Brooke Levering led the way for the Homewood girls, as she won both the 1,600 and 3,200 races. She ran the 1,600 in 4:59 and won the 3,200 with a time of 10:57. She also crossed the line fourth in the 800.

The 4x800 relay team earned a spot on the podium as well by placing third. The 4x400 team was solid with a fourth-place finish.

Eloise Delk was fifth in the pole vault event, while Madeline Alford earned a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles. Caroline Wilder finished eighth in the 800 and 10th in the 1,600. Chloe Warren placed eighth in shot put.

Bailey Zinn also earned a top 10 finish with a 10th-place showing in the 1,600. Keely Chadha was 10th in the pole vault competition.

Ada McElroy, Marin McWilliams, Layla Essalah, Ma’eva Fortson, Hannah Grace Longoria and Catherine Lard also contributed to the team effort.

John Carroll’s boys had a terrific showing at the state meet. Arthur Langley won multiple events, winning the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. He posted a time of 4:18 to win the 1,600 and won the 3,200 in 9:24.

Aden Malpass took the title in the 300 hurdles, running it in 38.9 seconds.

The Cavs earned a pair of trophies in the relays as well, winning the 4x400 in 3:25 and claiming top honor in the 4x800 in 8:14.

Ryan Redmond also reached the podium with a third-place showing in the javelin competition. Sebastian Guerrero was fifth in the 400, Langley finished seventh in the 800 and Anthony Mokry was eighth in the discus throw to also earn points.

Jaylin Shepherd, Eli McMillan, Caleb Wyatt and Sawyer Bray also competed for the team.

John Carroll’s girls earned a title in the 4x400 relay, winning that race in 4:02. The 4x800 team got to the podium with a third-place finish.

Katie Marie Everett finished fourth in the pole vault competition, Jaleah Rucker was fifth in the 400, and Lacy Jackson posted a finish of sixth in the 200.

Kaitlin Gilchrist also earned a point by finishing eighth in the long jump.

Lydia Hamilton, Claire Humphrey and Zuzu Dillard also contributed to the team.